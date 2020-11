The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was assisting the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely 'out of this world'... https://ksltv.com/449486/dps-crew-discovers-mysterious-monolith-from-air-in-remote-utah-wilderness/ KSL 5 TV #KSLTV #Utah Photojournalist: Steven Arbor Breinholt