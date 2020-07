Presidente filipino: “Empape su mascarilla en gasolina y ese virus hijo de p**a no entrará”

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tackles various issues as he talks to the Filipino people after presiding the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Meeting at the Malacañang Golf (MALAGO) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila. The President calls for cooperation from his kababayans to help revive the country’s economy amid its ongoing fight to mitigate the effects brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. He also urges the public to uphold the minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, frequent washing of hands and other safety protocols laid out by the IATF-EID. #HealAsOne #2020DuterteVision #DuterteLegacy #ComfortableLifeForAll #PartnerForChange