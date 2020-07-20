Mujer no sabía que estaba embarazada y da a luz tras correr 7 kilómetros
Una mujer británica no sabía que estaba embarazada y el nacimiento de su bebé se dio minutos después de participar en una carrera de siete kilómetros en Ámsterdam.
El proceso de gestación se caracteriza por ciertos síntomas y el vientre abultado; sin embargo, una mujer británica nunca se enteró que estaba embarazada hasta minutos antes de dar a luz en el departamento de su novio en Ámsterdam, Países Bajos, y que previamente había vuelto de correr 7 kilómetros.
Todo sucedió el pasado 21 de junio, cuando Charlotte Wheeler-Smith, de 31 años, retornó después de una maratón de siete kilómetros con inusuales dolores abdominales, por lo que asistió con un especialista, quien le aseguró no ser nada grave y que la molestia podría deberse a gases acumulados.
PUEDES VER: México: ladrón exigió “solo billetes” a sus víctimas durante asalto en bus público [VIDEO]
La mujer siguió las recomendaciones del médico y retornó al departamento donde se encontraba su novio, pero una hora después y, para su gran sorpresa, se le rompió la fuente y dio a luz a una niña, todo eso antes que la ambulancia llegara.
Cuando nació la pequeña presentó problemas respiratorios, por lo que su novio Dominic, quien todavía estaba sorprendido, logró estabilizarla realizándole una técnica de reanimación cardiopulmonar que le habían enseñado en la escuela primaria. La mujer contó este detalle en una entrevista para el programa ‘Good Morning Britain’.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
💥GIRL POWER 💥 . Wow, what a week it’s been! I’ve been a mummy for 8 days now...would have been nice to perhaps have 8 months notice of the life changing moment that bringing a child into the world brings but you know what I wouldn’t change it for the world . Evelyn Rose truly is my miracle tulip baby. She has the fighting spirit of my nanny who she is named after, she is one hell of a tough cookie. This time last week I was sobbing because I was told by doctors to expect my daughter not to survive. Today she may be leaving the NICU and although I’m sure there will be many challenges to come I’m bringing my baby girl home...cue the mad rush to buy everything and a crash course in parenting . I’ve learnt a lot this week but the main thing I wanted to share with you is how empowered I feel and how I now know what body confidence truly is. My body is not perfect from the outside but all of a sudden I’m looking at myself in the mirror in my big old Bridget Jones knickers and maternity bra and thinking damn my body is exceptional. This body grew a gorgeous baby girl and I didn’t even know. My body told me exactly how to give birth as my only education had been the odd episode of watching One Born Every Minute. I would never have shared a photo of me in a bra and leggings before giving birth but Evelyn Rose has taught me just how powerful I am as a woman. I just wish prior to this I loved my body more for everything it had done and what it is capable of doing
Una publicación compartida por Slimming And The City (@slimmingandthecity) el
Tras lo ocurrido bebé bautizada con el nombre Evelyn Rose fue ingresada en una unidad de cuidados intensivos, donde pasó tres días para minimizar los efectos de la falta de oxígeno. Afortunadamente, pese a todo lo ocurrido, la pequeña se encuentra sana y fuera de peligro.
En tanto, la doctora Sophie Van der Schoor, del hospital OLVG, aseguró que lo sucedido fue “un milagro”, Evelyn Rose “es una niña muy fuerte” y ahora puede respirar por sí misma. Mientras tanto, Charlotte Wheeler contó que tanto su familia como amigos la han apoyado en esta nueva etapa junto a su pequeña.