Niño salva a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro: “Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”
El pequeño enfrentó a la mascota de sus vecinos y sufrió varias mordidas, dejándole cerca de 100 puntos de sutura en el rostro. La dramática historia se volvió viral en las redes sociales.
Un niño de 6 años se ha convertido en un héroe en las redes sociales luego que su tía contara el dramático suceso que el pequeño vivió para lograr salvar la vida de su hermana menor del ataque de un perro en la ciudad de Cheyenne, en Wyoming, Estados Unidos.
De acuerdo a la información compartida por Nicole Walker, la tía del menor, el pequeño de nombre Bridger vio que un perro se le acercaba para atacar a su hermana, por lo que se interpuso, terminando con el rostro totalmente mordido.
Luego de interponerse entre la pequeña y el animal, agarró la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para ponerla a salvo. A Bridger solo le importaba cuidar de su hermana, contó tía.
“Mi sobrino Bridger, de seis años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”, narró Nicole Walker en su red social, junto a fotos de los dos pequeños.
Tras lo ocurrido el pequeño de solo 6 años recibió casi 100 puntos de sutura en su rostro, principalmente en la mejilla izquierda y estuvo a pocos centímetros de perder el ojo, que todavía luce fuertemente hinchado.
En medio de este acto heroico y que rápidamente viral, logrando más de 400.000 ‘me gusta’ y decenas de miles de comentarios, lo que más llamó la atención fueron las palabras del pequeño cuando contó lo que había pasado: “Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”.
Mientras tanto, en la publicación también resalta sobre los propietarios del animal que provocó el ataque y los calificó como buenas personas. “Me gustaría aclarar que los dueños del perro son personas muy buenas que han sido muy amables con Bridger y su familia. No sentimos ningún resentimiento hacia ellos y, si acaso, solo ha habido un aumento del amor entre nuestras familias como resultado de este incidente”.
Ahora Bridger se viene recuperando favorablemente y sus heridas están sanando. “Está de muy buen humor, y su impresionante personalidad está intacta. No puede sonreír mucho todavía, pero se alegró cuando le leí algunos de sus comentarios”, detalló la tía.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
