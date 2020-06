El pez remo y la falsa creencia que lo relaciona a los terremotos

A medical worker holds a plasma sample donated by recovered novel coronavirus patient Marco Saavedra, at Hemocentro blood bank in La Paz on June 10, 2020. - In addition to state efforts, private entities, including football teams, are developing campaigns to "reward" those recovered COVID-19 patients to give their plasma for free to the treatment of other patients after the Health Ministry projected that by the end of July Bolivia could register up to 100,000 people infected with coronavirus and 4,000 to 7,000 deaths. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)