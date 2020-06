A sign tells passengers to 'wear a face covering' at Waterloo train station in central London , on June 8, 2020, as the UK government's planned 14-day quarantine for international arrivals to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 begins. - Masks will be compulsory on public transport in England from next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said. "As of 15th June, face coverings will be mandatory on public transport," he said at a daily briefing on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)