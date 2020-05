Residents walk along a street to a shelter ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan in Digha, West Bengal, on May 20, 2020. - India and Bangladesh began evacuating more than two million people on May 18 as a cyclone barrelled towards their coasts, with officials racing to ready extra shelters amid fears of coronavirus contagion in cramped refuges. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)