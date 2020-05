Segundo cheque de estímulo: cuál es el monto que se podrá cobrar y a quiénes está dirigida la Ley Heroes

#BREAKING: Details on the #HeroesAct, bold legislation being introduced today by @SpeakerPelosi & @HouseDemocrats.



✅ $1T for state & local govt



✅ $200B in hazard pay for essential workers



✅ $75B for testing & contact tracing



✅ Up to $6K per family in direct payments.



/1 pic.twitter.com/BmmGM8y6nX