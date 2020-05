Estados Unidos: padre e hijo son arrestados por asesinato de hombre de raza negra desarmado [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

I’m sick to my stomach and could barely watch the video. Another one of our future kings and leaders was murdered!!! To the family and friends of Ahmaud my thoughts and prayers are with you. Just because you may not experience racism, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist and if you don’t think anything is wrong with this video or try to defend this in anyway, you are a part of the problem. #thiscouldhavebeenmeoryou