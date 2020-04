“Tendremos que vivir con el virus”: Francia abre comercios desde el 11 de mayo

Paris (France), 14/03/2020.- A woman wearing a face mask passes by the Eiffel Tower, which closed as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease, in Paris, France, 14 March 2020. France will ban all gatherings of more than 100 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, French Prime Minister Philippe announced on 13 March 2020. President Macron announced the closing of schools, high schools and nurseries from 16 March 2020 on. Over 3,660 cases of COVID-19 infections and 79 deaths have been confirmed so far in France, reports state. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON