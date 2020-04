Captan a la Luna ‘vestida’ de Saturno en Centroamérica y causa furor en redes

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @francisco_sojuel | The night the moon dressed like Saturn | From afar you may wonder if this is an asteroid ring around the moon. The disguise of this waning moon is actually a thin cirrostratus cloud. The way the cloud interacts with the moon creates a unique display of beauty that steals attention from the surrounding stars. Below the moon is the dimly lit silhouette of Pacaya volcano and the Guatemalan Highlands.⁣ The photograph was taken from the base camp of the Acatenango volcano after a tiring six-hour hike. This is an Editor’s Pick chosen from #YourShotPhotographer. Submit your photos for a chance to be featured on the account!