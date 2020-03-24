Greta Thunberg revela que se aisló dos semanas por tener síntomas de covid-19
La joven activista climática dijo que es “extremadamente probable” que se haya contagiado, pero en su país no le facilitaron una prueba porque no requería tratamiento de emergencia.
Este martes, mediante su cuenta de Instagram, Greta Thunberg afirmó que estuvo en aislamiento durante dos semanas debido a que tenía síntomas similares a los que padecen los pacientes de covid-19.
“Hace unos 10 días empecé a sentir algunos síntomas, exactamente los mismos que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas. Me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, tenía dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi padre presentaba los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre”, indicó la joven sueca.
Asimismo, dijo que no pudo comprobar si estaba contagiada debido a que en Suecia solo acceden a las pruebas del nuevo coronavirus las personas que requieren tramiento de emergencia. Las que se sientan enfermas deben quedarse en casa y aislarse.
No obstante, sostuvo que es “extremadamente probable” que estuviera infectada, ya que, además de los síntomas combinados, había estado en áreas donde el virus se había propagado notablemente.
Tras afirmar que ya estaba recuperada, destacó que casi "no se sintió enferma" y que su último resfriado fue peor.
“Y esto es lo que lo hace un tanto más peligroso. Muchos (especialmente la gente joven) puede no notar ningunos síntomas en absoluto o síntomas muy leves. Entonces, no saben que tienen el virus y pueden pasarlo a la gente en grupo de riesgo”, manifestó.
En ese sentido, dijo que los jóvenes, al no pertenecer al grupo de riesgo, tiene una “responsabilidad enorme”, ya que sus acciones “pueden hacer la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros”.