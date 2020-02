El joven coleccionista de muñecas que venció los prejuicios

View this post on Instagram

Happy 2020 y'all! ✨ Here's me and my very first doll, very few people knew how I look like. I wanted to make something easy but very iconic. This post has a very sentimental history. As y'all might know it's the end of a decade where the ghoul kids ruled. Basically my life, probably I wouldn't be here if they never came out. This is how these ghouls came into my life... I remember seeing some little girls with those weird monster dolls one day arround 2010 and instantly fell in love with them, The moment I got home I made some research about them, the Monster High dolls, and knew that I wanted one of them. I begged my mom to go buy one for weeks until the day came. She took me to a store and she let me choose the one I loved the most, at that time my fave ghoul was Frankie so I went for her, I got the Dawn Of The Dance doll as she was the most pretty doll at that time. I couldn't even wait to unbox her at home so I went to a café and literally ripped her box open. That day I went to my grandma's house with her and she was like "that's what you wanted? She's weird" I loved her that much that she even had her own handmade house in my bedroom with it's own working lights lol. I played with her a lot, took her with me to the park and a lot more haha. She was and will always be one of my fave dolls ever. I started buying more and more and I oficially became a doll collector. Now I have 1000+ dolls with their own histories. Thanks to @garrett_sander for creating these amazing dolls. That being said I wish you again a very Happy New Year and let's start this decade spreading LOVE and KINDNESS 💜✨