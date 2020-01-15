Michelle Obama y otras personalidades aparecen ‘golpeadas’ en campaña contra la violencia de género
La campaña “Solo porque soy una mujer” busca concientizar sobre la violencia contra las mujeres. Los carteles aparecieron esta semana en las calles de Milán.
Los rostros golpeados de Michelle Obama, Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, Brigitte Macron y otras mujeres de la política mundial aparecieron esta semana en forma de carteles en las calles de Milán en Italia.
Esta campaña de fotomontajes lleva por nombre “Solo porque soy una mujer” y ha sido realizada por el artista italiano AleXsandro Palombo. “Quería ilustrar el drama que afecta a millones de mujeres en todo el mundo, denunciar, crear conciencia y obtener una respuesta real de las instituciones y la política”, aseguró el artista en un comunicado.
Otras líderes como la birmana Aung San Suu Kyi y la italo-india Sonia Gandhi, presidente del partido del Congreso, el principal partido de oposición en la India, también figuran en la serie de carteles
En cada afiche, debajo de los rostros heridos, se habla de la situación de miles de mujeres en todo el planeta, de todos los niveles sociales y de todas las religiones, explicó.
“Soy víctima de violencia doméstica, me pagan menos que a otros, he sufrido mutilación, no tengo derecho a vestirme como quiero, no puedo elegir con quién casarme, fui violada”, dice el texto.
Para AleXsandro Palombo, de 45 años, conocido por sus obras coloridas e irreverentes, el arte satírico es un medio para crear conciencia y provocar reflexión sobre importantes cuestiones sociales y culturales.
Entre sus obras más conocidas figuran “Princesas Disney discapacitadas” o “Los Simpson van a Auschwitz”.
Fuente: AFP