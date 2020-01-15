Michelle Obama y otras personalidades aparecen ‘golpeadas’ en campaña contra la violencia de género

View this post on Instagram

"Just because I'm a woman" by aleXsandro Palombo - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - Women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence - Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi. - "Just because I'm a woman" I'm a victim of domestic violence - I get paid less - I've experienced genital mutilation - I do not have the right to dress as I want - I can't decide who I'm going to marry - I was raped ... Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, regardless of race, class or religion.