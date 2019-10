Evo Morales: el presidente boliviano cuarta vez reelecto en medio de polémica por fraude

Bolivian President elect Evo Morales(L) stands next to Cuban President Fidel Castro, upon his arrival to Jose Marti airport in Havana, 30 December 2005. Castro sent a plane to pick up Morales for his first trip abroad since his electoral victory, a spokesman for the Bolivian leader said Thursday. Morales is scheduled to visit South Africa, where he will meet with former president Nelson Mandela, from January 6-9, and China January 10-12. No further details of that portion of the trip were available. AFP PHOTO/Adalberto ROQUE (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP)