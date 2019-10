Perú, Brasil, Argentina y otros 4 países de América Latina dan su “firme respaldo” a Lenín Moreno

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a transport strike against the economic policies of the government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno regarding the agreement signed on March with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Quito, on October 3, 2019. - The Ecuadorean government confirmed possible labour and tax reforms as established in the agreement, Economy Minister Richard Martinez stated -a day after announcing the elimination of fuel subsidies. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)