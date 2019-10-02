Revelan el ‘verdadero rostro’ del asesino del hermano de John F. Kennedy [FOTOS]
La República
Lo que se sabía respecto al fatal desenlace del hermano de JFK, 51 años después, podría cambiar drásticamente. Una fotografía sería la evidencia de que el supuesto asesino nunca fue capturado.
Robert Kennedy Jr., hijo de la víctima que lleva el mismo nombre y sobrino de Jhon F. Kennedy, propagó una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram en la que confirmó quién habría sido el verdadero autor del tiroteo contra su progenitor hace 51 años cuando postulaba a la presidencia de Estados Unidos.
El caso se produjo durante la medianoche del 6 de junio de 1968. Robert Kennedy-padre, hermano de John F. Kennedy, salí de dar una conferencia a sus seguidores en el hotel Ambassador en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).
Tras una investigación se determinó la culpabilidad de un inmigrante palestino Sirhan Sirhan. El mismo sujeto iba a ser condenado a la pena capital, pero se reconsideró el castigo y lo dieron cadena perpetua. Ahora, 51 años después, el hijo de la víctima saca a la luz el rostro del ‘verdadero asesino’, quien respondería al nombre de Thane Eugene Cesar.
“Los cuatro disparos que alcanzaron a mi padre fueron tiros a quemarropa disparados por la espalda a mi padre con el cañón tocando o casi tocando su cuerpo. Cuando mi padre se cayó, se echó hacia atrás y le quitó el pasador de la corbata a Cesar”, narró Robert F. Kennedy Jr. en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystanders and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were “contact” shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. As my dad fell,he reached back and tore off Cesar’s clip on tie. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.
Una publicación compartida de Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr) el
El mismo heredero de los Kennedy confirmó que existe “evidencia convincente” que en su momento pudo servir para culpar a Cesar como el autor del asesinato. Lamentablemente, el sujeto falleció el pasado 11 de septiembre en Filipinas.