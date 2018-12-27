La impresionante historia de la primera persona que cruzó solo la Antártida

Por muchos años la Antártida era considerada un lugar peligroso e imposible de cruzar. Sin embargo, Colin O'Brady dejó asombrado al mundo entero.
Atravezó la Antártida solo y sin ayuda. El joven norteamericano, Colin O’Brady sorprendió al mundo entero al convertirse en la primera persona en hacer este largo y frío recorrido durante 54 días. Una hazaña considerada por mucho tiempo imposible.
Colin, natural de Oregon, en Estados Unidos, logró recorrer 1500 kilómetros. Sus amigos, parientes y demás seguidores eran testigos de su avance gracias a las fotos que constantemente subía a su cuenta de Instagram.
Su esposa, Jenna Besaw, comentó a los medios locales que su familia se había reunido en Portland, para celebrar las fiestas de fin de año y esperar el contacto con el aventurero desde algún lugar de la Antártida. “Fue una emotiva llamada. Parecía que el amor y la gratitud lo abrumaban. Nos decía gracias a todos nosotros”, dijo la pareja.
De los 54 días de caminata, para Colin O’Brady las últimas 32 horas fueron las más importantes en esta dura travesía. Este escribió en su red social que siempre trató de cuidar su estado de salud para evitar enfermarse. En su última comunicación con su madre le prometió que pararía cuando sienta que es necesario.
Hasta ahora ningún medio de comunicación pudo establecer un contacto con el joven aventurero Colin O'Brady y obtener sus primeras reacciones. Sin embargo, se espera que en las próximas horas dé información a través de Instagram sobre su estado y última ubicación actual.
Esta es la primera vez que una persona sola sin necesidad de suministros de oxígeno o propulsores mecánicos logra cruzar la Antártida. Dicho mérito dio la vuelta al mundo.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible