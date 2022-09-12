Premios Emmy 2022 EN VIVO: sigue la alfombra roja y a los ganadores de los galardones televisivos
La gala de este año de los Emmy Awards promete muchas sorpresas. ¿Qué categorías ganarán series populares como “El juego del calamar” y “Euphoria”? Conoce todas las incidencias de los premios televisivos en esta nota.
Los fanáticos de las plataformas de streaming y el contenido televisivo están ansiosos por lo que serán los Premios Emmy 2022. La gala apunta a reconocer lo mejor de la pantalla chica, en la que populares series como “El juego del calamar”, “Euphoria”, “Stranger things” y “Ted Lasso” competirán por ganar las categorías. Sigue en esta nota el minuto a minuto de la gran ceremonia.
¿Cuándo son los Premios Emmy 2022?
Este lunes 12 de septiembre, se celebra el evento principal de los Premios Emmy 2022.
¿A qué hora comienza la alfombra roja de los Premios Emmy 2022?
La alfombra roja inicia a las 5.00 p. m.
¿Qué canal transmite la alfombra roja de los Emmy 2022?
El canal E! Entertainment será el encargado de transmitir la alfombra roja.
Premios Emmy 2022: ¿quiénes fueron los mejores vestidos el año pasado?
En el ambiente festivo de los Premios Emmy 2021, Yara Shahidi deslumbró con un vestido de coctel verde hoja de Dior Haute Couture. Issa Rae también sorprendió con un slip dress plateado de Aliétte. Sin embargo, muchos opinan que el mejor vestido de la noche se lo llevó la popular Elizabeth Olsen, quien lució uno diseñado por las hermanas Mary-Kate y Ashley.
¿Cómo ver E! Entertainment EN VIVO?
Podrás ver la transmisión de E! Entertainment en HD en el canal 1222 de DirecTV.
¿Dónde se realizarán los Emmy Awards 2022?
Los Premios Emmy 2022 se realizarán en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.
Emmy 2022: lista completa de nominados
Mejor serie de drama
- “Better call Saul” (AMC)
- “Euphoria” (HBO)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “El juego del calamar” (Netflix)
- “Stranger things” (Netflix)
- “Succession” (HBO)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).
Mejor serie limitada
- “Dopesick” (Hulu)
- “The dropout” (Hulu)
- “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
- “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
- “The white lotus” (HBO).
Mejor talk show
- “The daily show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “Last week tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Late night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “The late show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS).
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película
- Toni Collette (“The staircase”)
- Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
- Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: american crime story”)
- Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“The dropout”).
Mejor programa de competencia
- “The amazing race” (CBS)
- “Lizzo’s watch out for the big grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Nailed It!” (Netflix)
- “RuPaul’s drag race” (VH1)
- “Top chef” (Bravo)
- “The voice” (NBC).
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott elementary” (AB)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “Curb your ethusiasm” (HBO)
- “Hacks” (HBO)
- “The marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Only murders in the building " (Disney)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “What we do in the shadows” (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Lee Jung-jae (“Squid game”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better call Saul”)
- Adam Scott (“Severance”).
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Reese Witherspoon (“The morning show”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
- Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The great”)
- Steve Martin (“Only murders in the building”)
- Martin Short (“Only murders in the building”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott elementary”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The flight attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The great”)
- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”).
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película
- Colin Firth (“The staircase”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Under the banner of heaven”)
- Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a marriage”)
- Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
- Himesh Patel (“Station eleven”)
- Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”).
