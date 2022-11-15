Grammy 2023: esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la música
Después de un año de grandes regresos y lanzamientos en la música, finalmente se conocieron las nominaciones para los Premios Grammy 2023.
Las nominaciones de los Grammy 2023 se anunciaron este martes 15 de noviembre durante una transmisión en vivo desde el Museo de la Academia en Los Ángeles, Estadios Unidos. De esta manera, se conoció que algunos de los mejores intérpretes y artistas discográficos del año pasado llegaron a la lista.
Las nominaciones contaron con la participación del CEO de la Academia de la Grabación, Harvey Mason Jr., y de varios invitados especiales, como Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly y más.
Album of the year / álbum del año
- “Voyage” — ABBA
- “30″ — Adele
- “Un verano sin ti” — Bad Bunny
- “Renaissance” — Beyoncé
- “Good morning gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige
- “In these silent days” — Brandi Carlile
- “Music of the spheres” — Coldplay
- “Mr. Morale & the big steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Special” — Lizzo
- “Harry’s house” — Harry Styles
Best música urbana álbum
- “Trap cake, vol.2″ — Rauw Alejandro
- “Un verano sin ti” — Bad Bunny
- “Legendaddy” — Daddy Yankee
- “La 167″ — Farruko
- “The love & sex tape” — Maluma
Best pop solo performance / mejor interpretación solista
- “Easy on me″ — Adele
- “Moscow mule″ — Bad Bunny
- “Bad habit″ — Steve Lacy
- “Woman″ — Doja Cat
- “About damn time″ — Lizzo
- “As it was” — Harry Styles
Best pop duo/ group performance // mejor interpretación de un dúo /grupo pop
- “Don’t shut me down″ — ABBA
- “Bam bam″ — Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- “My universe″ — Coldplay & BTS
- “Unholy″ — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- “I Like you (A happier song)″ — Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best pop vocal album / mejor álbum pop vocal
- “Voyage″ — ABBA
- “30″ — Adele
- “Music of the spheres″ — Coldplay
- “Harry’s house″ — Harry Styles
- “Special″ — Lizzo
Best dance / electronic recording // mejor grabación dance / electrónica
- “Break my soul″ — Beyonce
- “Rosewood″ — Bonobo
- “Don’t forget my love″ — Diplo & Miguel
- “I’m good (Blue)″ — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- “Intimidated″ — Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.
Best rap album / mejor álbum de rap
- “God did″ — DJ Khaled
- “I never liked you″ — Future
- “Come home the kids miss you″ — Jack Harlow
- “Mr. Morale & the big steppers″ — Kendrick Lamar
- “It’s almost dry″ — Pusha T
Best rap song / mejor canción rap
- “Churchill downs″ — Jack Harlow featuring Drake
- “The heart part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar
- “God did″ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Pushin P″ — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
Song of the year / canción del año
- “Abcdefu″ — GAYLE
- “About damn time″ — Lizzo
- “All too well″ (10 minute version, the short film) — Taylor Swift
- “As it was’ — Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit″ — Steve Lacy
- “Break my soul″ — Beyoncé
- “Easy on me″ — Adele
- “God did’ — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “The heart part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar
- “Just like that″ — Bonnie Raitt
Record of the year / grabación del año
- “Don’t shut me down″ — ABBA
- “Easy on me″ — Adele
- “Break my soul″ — Beyoncé
- “Good morning gorgeous″ — Mary J. Blige
- “You and me on the rock″ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- “Woman″ — Doja Cat
- “Bad habit″ — Steve Lacy
- “The heart part 5″ — Kendrick Lamar
- “About damn time″ — Lizzo
- “As it was″ — Harry Styles
Best new artist / mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg.