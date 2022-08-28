MTV VMA 2022: ¿cuándo y a qué hora son las premiaciones por países?
BTS, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Lizzo y más artistas fueron nominados en los premios de MTV VMA 2022. Conoce aquí cuándo verlo en tu país.
Los fanáticos de la música se preparan para los MTV VMAs 2022 en el que han quedado nominados diversos artistas desde género pop hasta el k-pop. Asimismo, esta noche se darán presentaciones únicas, por ejemplo, de BLACKPINK.
PUEDES VER: MTV Video Music Awards 2022 EN VIVO GRATIS: horario, nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia musical
¿Qué son los MTV VMAs 2022?
Los MTV organizaron por primera vez los Video Music Awards en 1984. Aquí se premian a los mejores videos musicales del año de todos los géneros, al igual que a los artistas y más.
¿A qué hora y cuándo son los premios MTV VMAs 2022?
Las premiaciones de MTV VMAs 2022 se llevaran a cabo este domingo 28 de agosto. A continuación, la siguiente lista de los horarios por países:
- MTV VMAs 2022 en Perú, Colombia, México (CDMX) y Ecuador: 7 p. m.
- MTV VMAs 2022 en Costa Risa y Guatemala: 6 p. m.
- MTV VMAs 2022 en Chile, Estados Unidos, Venezuela y Bolivia: 8 p. m.
- MTV VMAs 2022 en Argentina y Brasil: 9 p. m.
- MTV VMAs 2022 en España: 29 de agosto a las 2 a. m.
MTV VMAs 2022: canal de transmisión
El canal de MTV se encuentra en todos los servicios de televisión, tanto en formato normal y en HD, para que veas todos los detalles de la premiación.
|Señal
|Canal SD
|Canal HD
|Movistar TV (Cable)
|602
|769
|Movistar TV (Satélite)
|387
|907
|DIRECTV
|264
|1264
|Claro TV
|80
|559
¿Qué artistas se presentarán EN VIVO?
Después de revelar que Bad Bunny se presentarán en los MTV VMAs 2022, la lista de actuaciones ha sido confirmada. Entre ellos se encuentra Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Måneskin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown y BLACKPINK, esta será la primera performance del grupo femenino de k-pop en los premios.
¿Dónde se realizará los MTV VMAs 2022?
La ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2022 se realizará en el Prudential Center de Newark en Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos. Este local cuenta con una capacidad de 19.500 espectadores.
MTV VMAs 2022: lista de nominados
Video del año
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
- “Way 2 sexy” - Drake, Future y Young Thug
- “Shivers” - Ed Sheeran
- “As it was” - Harry Styles
- “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- “Brutal” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “All too well” - Taylor Swift.
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo.
Grupo del año
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic.
Canción del año
- Adele - “Easy on me”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo - “About damn time”
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Mejor video K-pop
- BTS - “Yet to come (The most beautiful moment)”
- ITZY - “Loco”
- LISA - “LaLisa”
- SEVENTEEN - “Hot”
- Stray Kids - “Maniac”
- TWICE - “The feels”.
Mejor colaboración
- Drake, Future y Young Thug - “Way 2 sexy”
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart (PNAU remix)”
- Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”
- Post Malone y The Weeknd - “One right now”
- Rosalía y The Weeknd - “La fama”
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Mejor video pop
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran - “Shivers”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lizzo - “About damn time”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”.
Mejor video hip-hop
- Eminem y Snoop Dogg - “From the D 2 the LBC”
- Future, Drake y Tems - “Wait for U”
- Kendrick Lamar - “N95″
- Latto - “Big energy”
- Nicki Minaj y Lil Baby - “Do we have a problem?”
- Pusha T y Diet Coke - “G.O.O.D”.
Mejor actuación en el metaverso
- BLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG
- BTS - Minecraft
- Charli XCX - Roblox
- Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox.
Mejor video de rock
- Foo Fighters - “Love dies young”
- Jack White - “Taking me back”
- Muse - “Won’t stand down”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Black summer”
- Shinedown - “Planet zero”
- Three Days Grace - “So called life”.
Mejor video alternativo
- Avril Lavigne y blackbear - “Love it when you hate me”
- Imagine Dragons y JID - “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly y WILLOW - “Emo girl”
- Måneskin - “I wanna be your slave”
- Panic! At The Disco - “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots - “Saturday”
- Willow, Avril Lavigne y Travis Barker - “Grow”.
Mejor video latino
- Anitta - “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny - “Tití me preguntó”
- Becky G y Karol G - “Mamiii”
- Daddy Yankee - “Remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- J Balvin y Skrillex - “In da getto”.
Mejor video de larga duración
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles”
- Foo Fighters - “Studio 666″
- Kacey Musgraves - “Star-crossed”
- Madonna - “Madame X”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Driving home 2 U”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor fotografía
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Camila Cabello y Ed Sheeran - “Bam bam”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Kendrick Lamar - “N95″
- Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild side”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor dirección
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Ed Sheeran - “Shivers”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry baby”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”.
Mejor dirección artística
- Adele - “Oh my god”
- Doja Cat - “Get into it (Yuh)”
- Drake, Future y Young Thug - “Way 2 sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves - “Simple times”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”.
Mejores efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish - “Happier than ever”
- Coldplay y BTS - “My universe”
- Kendrick Lamar - “The heart part 5″
- Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Megan Thee Stallion y Dua Lipa - “Sweetest pie”
- The Kid LAROI y Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
Mejor coreografía
- BTS - “Permission to dance”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- FKA twigs y The Weeknd - “Tears in the club”
- Harry Styles - “As it was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild side”.
Mejor edición
- Baby Keem y Kendrick Lamar - “Family ties”
- Doja Cat - “Get into it (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Brutal”
- Rosalía - “Saoko”
- Taylor Swift - “All too well”
- The Weeknd - “Take my breath”.