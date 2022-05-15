Billboard Music Awards 2022 EN VIVO: sigue el minuto a minuto de la gala anual
Este año regresan los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022, evento que reúne a los más grandes exponentes de la música. Conoce los detalles de la gala en esta nota.
Los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022 regresan con fuerza y tendrán como invitados a artistas de talla mundial como BTS, Blackpink, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King y Miranda Lambert.
El magno evento se llevará a cabo en el majestuoso MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas. Conoce quiénes son los ganadores en las 62 categorías y demás sucesos AQUÍ.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022 se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de mayo.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: horario
Los BBMAs 2022 se realizarán a diferentes horas según el país en el que te encuentres. Conoce los horarios a continuación:
- Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua y El Salvador: 6.00 p. m.
- Perú, Ecuador, Colombia, México, Canadá y Estados Unidos: 7.00 p. m.
- Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico y República Dominicana: 8.00 p. m.
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay: 9.00 p. m.
- España, Alemania, Italia y Francia: lunes 24 de mayo a la 1.00 a. m.
Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022: canal de transmisión
Los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022 EN VIVO se emitirá exclusivamente para la cadena NBC en Estados Unidos. Asimismo, el evento podrá visualizarse en Latinoamérica mediante la cadena de TNT.
- Movistar TV (Perú): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Perú): Canal 53 (SD) y Canal 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Perú): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD)
- TuVes HD (Chile): Canal 243 (SD) y Canal 131 (HD)
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Canal 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Canal 56 (SD) y Canal 781 (HD)
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Canal 251 (SD) y Canal 890 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Chile): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- DirecTV (Colombia): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Canal 601 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Canal 46 (Analógico) y Canal 306 (Digital/HD)
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Canal 305 (HD)
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Canal 306 (HD)
- Claro TV (Argentina): Canal 309
- Sky (México): Canal 899 (SD) y Canal 1899 (HD)
- Star TV (México): Canal 415
- Izzi (México): Canal 610 (SD) y Canal 912 (HD)
- Megacable (México): Canal 410 (SD) y Canal 1410 (HD)
- Tigo (Bolivia): Canal 406 (SD) y Canal 759 (HD).
¿Cómo ver TNT EN VIVO?
Para conectarte a la señal de los BBMAS 2022 TNT EN VIVO, necesitarás contar con el servicio de cable. Cuando te afilies podrás disfrutar de la gala desde cualquier plataforma digital: smartphone, tablet o PC.
¿Cómo ver TNT Series EN VIVO?
TNT Series es un canal disponible mediante plataformas como Peacock, TNT GO, Movistar Play y DirecTV GO, según donde te encuentres.
¿Cómo ver TNT EN VIVO en Perú?
- Movistar TV (Perú): canal 595 (SD) y canal 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Perú): canal 53 (SD) y canal 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Perú): canal 502 (SD/HD) y canal 1502 (HD).
¿Cómo ver la alfombra roja de los premios Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Uno de los momentos más importantes de Los BBMAs 2022 es su alfombra roja, la cual se llevará a cabo dos horas antes del evento principal. Durante la previa podrás ver desfilar a diversos artistas y se transmitirá para América Latina mediante E! Entertainment. En Perú, iniciará a las 5.30 p. m.
¿Cómo votar por mi favorito en los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Para apoyar a tu artista favorito, debes ingresar al portal Music Mundial, donde podrás acceder a la categoría que más gustes y así dar tu voto.
¿Quiénes se presentarán en los premios BBMAs 2022?
La organización de los Billboard confirmó que se presentarán en la gala Morgan Wallen, Florence + The Machine, Maxwell y Silk Sonic. Adicionalmente, también cantarán en vivo Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert y Travis Scott.
¿Dónde se realizarán los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2022 se realizarán en el Microsoft Theatre, el cual está ubicado en el centro de Los Ángeles (California, Estados Unidos). Algunos datos importantes del histórico lugar fue que se inauguró en octubre de 2007 y es uno de los escenarios interiores más grandes del país al contar con capacidad para 7.100 espectadores.
Nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022: lista completa
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top streaming songs artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top song sales artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top radio songs artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de góspel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Artista top social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- “Legends never die” - Juice WRLD
- “My turn” - Lil Baby
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” - Pop Smoke
- “Folklore” - Taylor Swift
- “After hours” - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- “Chilombo” - Jhené Aiko
- “Slime & B” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Hot pink” - Doja Cat
- “It was good until it wasn’t” - Kehlani
- “After hours” - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Blame it on baby” - DaBaby
- “Legends never die” - Juice Wrld
- “My turn” - Lil Baby
- “Eternal atake” - Lil Uzi Vert
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” - Pop Smoke.
Mejor álbum de country
- “Goldmine” - Gabby Barrett
- “Southside” - Sam Hunt
- “Starting over” - Chris Stapleton
- “My gift” - Carrie Underwood
- “Dangerous: the double album” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- “Power up” - AC/DC
- “Plastic hearts” - Miley Cyrus
- “Dreamland” - Glass Animals
- “Tickets to my downfall” - Machine Gun Kelly
- “Letter to you” - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- “Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- “El último tour del mundo” - Bad Bunny
- “Las que no iban a salir” - Bad Bunny
- “Yhlqmdlg” - Bad Bunny
- “Colores” - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- “Carte blanche” - DJ Snake
- “Gravity” - Gryffin
- “Golden hour” - Kygo
- “Chromatica” - Lady Gaga
- “Disco” - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- “Peace” - Bethel Music
- “Grave into gardens” - Elevation Worship
- “My gift” - Carrie Underwood
- “Holy water” - We The Kingdom
- “Rescue story” - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de góspel
- “I am” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Royalty: live at the ryman” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Maverick city vol. 3 part 1″ - Maverick City Music
- “Maverick city vol. 3 part 2″ - Maverick City Music
- “Kierra” - Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” - Future y Drake
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “Wap” - Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” - Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” - Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Colaboración top
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett y Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “What poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko y H.E.R.
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber y Quavo
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- “Say so” - Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Mejor canción de rap
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn y iann dior
- “Wap” - Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby y Roddy Ricch
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- “Got what i got” - Jason Aldean
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” - Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” - Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- “Bang” - AJR
- “Monsters” - All Time Low y Blackbear
- “Heat waves” - Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly y blackbear
- “Level of concern” - Twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” - Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin
- “Hawái” - Maluma y The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” - Ozuna, Karol G y Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- “Stupid love” - Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” - Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Saint Jhn
- “Ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa y Emilee
- “Breaking me” - Topic y A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- “Graves into gardens” - Elevation Worship y Brandon Lake
- “Together” - King & Country, Kirk Franklin y Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes y Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” - Tauren Wells y Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” - Zach Williams y Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de góspel
- “Speak to me” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” - Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” - Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” - Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” - Kanye West y Travis Scott.