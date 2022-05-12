¿Cómo votar en los Billboard Music Awards 2022?: VOTA AQUÍ por tu artista favorito
Tú tienes la posibilidad de escoger a tu artista favorito para que se lleve los premios de los Billboard Music Awards 2022. Conoce cómo hacerlo.
En los Billboard Music Awards tú tienes el poder de elegir quiénes serán los cantantes y artistas invitados que se llevarán las ansiadas estatuillas de esta ceremonia. Intérpretes del pop, electropop, reggaetón, K pop, entre varios otros géneros, se darán cita este domingo 15 de mayo para llevar en alto el nombre de sus géneros y sus países, además de dar espectáculos de calidad en el escenario, que podrán ser vistos EN VIVO por todos los televidentes alrededor del mundo.
Conoce más acerca de cómo poder decidir quiénes serán los ídolos que van a obtener los trofeos correspondientes a sus categorías.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los Billboard Music Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 15 de mayo. The Weeknd es el artista que encabeza la lista de las nominaciones, con 17 de estas en diversas categorías. Asimismo, le sigue Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 grupos de los premios.
¿Cómo votar en los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Según la información que ha brindado la organización, las personas que deseen apoyar a su artista preferido deberán ingresar a Music Mundial. Una vez dentro, estarán todas las categorías, y ahí podrás elegir a qué cantante darle tu voto.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: horario
Los horarios para seguir los premios Billboard este domingo 15 de mayo son los siguientes:
- Perú, México, Colombia y Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Costa Rica y Guatemala: 6.00 p. m.
- Chile, Venezuela y Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Argentina y Brasil: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. del lunes 16 de mayo
Billboard Music Awards 2022: canales de transmisión
Los Billboard Music Awards serán transmitidos en exclusiva por la cadena NBC, desde su plataforma de streaming de televisión en directo; sin embargo, debes conectarte a una red VPN, como NordVPN o TunnelBear, para saltarte las restricciones geográficas. Otra opción es seguir la premiación a través del canal TNT en su señal de América Latina.
- Movistar TV (Perú): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Perú): Canal 53 (SD) y Canal 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Perú): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD)
- TuVes HD (Chile): Canal 243 (SD) y Canal 131 (HD)
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Canal 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Canal 56 (SD) y Canal 781 (HD)
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Canal 251 (SD) y Canal 890 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Chile): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- DirecTV (Colombia): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Canal 601 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Canal 46 (Analógico) y Canal 306 (Digital/HD)
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Canal 305 (HD)
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Canal 306 (HD)
- Claro TV (Argentina): Canal 309
- Sky (México): Canal 899 (SD) y Canal 1899 (HD)
- Star TV (México): Canal 415
- Izzi (México): Canal 610 (SD) y Canal 912 (HD)
- Megacable (México): Canal 410 (SD) y Canal 1410 (HD)
- Tigo (Bolivia): Canal 406 (SD) y Canal 759 (HD).
Billboard Music Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados
Los artistas que han sido nominados para esta ceremonia en sus diversas categorías son los siguientes:
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top dúo/grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Mejor artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
Artista top hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Las mejores artistas en streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top artistas en ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top artista de radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor tour
- Eagles - “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis - “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella - “Mega tour”
- Harry Styles - “Love on tour”
- The Rolling Stones - “No filter tour”
Mejor artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Mejor artista latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Billboard 200 álbum
- Adele - ‘’30′′
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Drake - ‘’Certified lover boy’'
- Morgan Wallen - ‘’Dangerous: the double album’'
- Olivia Rodrigo - ‘’SOUR’'
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Givēon - ‘’When it’s all said and done… Take time’'
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) - ‘’An evening with Silk Sonic’'
- Summer Walker - ‘’Still ver it’'
- The Weeknd - ‘’Dawn FM’'
Mejor álbum latino
- ‘’Cortavenas’' - Eslabón Armado
- ‘’Jose’' - J Balvin
- ‘’Sin miedo’' - Kali Uchis
- ‘’KG0516′′ - Karol G
- ‘’Vice versa’' - Rauw Alejandro
Top canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top canción streaming
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Canción más vendida
- BTS - “Butter”
- BTS - “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Walker Haye - “Fancy like”
Top canción radial
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top Billboard global 200 canción
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard global
- BTS - “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You right”
- Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”
- Tiësto - “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”