Billboard Music Awards 2022: ¿qué artistas cantarán en los premios el 15 de mayo?
El género urbano será dominante en la gala 2022 de los Billboard Music Awards, que se realizará en la ciudad estadounidense de Las Vegas.
Los premios Billboard Music Awards están muy cerca de comenzar su ceremonia correspondiente al año 2022 y traen muchas novedades y sorpresas: The Weeknd es el artista que encabeza la lista de las nominaciones, con 17 de estas en diversas categorías. Asimismo, le sigue Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 grupos de los premios. La cuota latina la pone el reggaetonero puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, quien ha logrado conquistar al mercado anglosajón más que otros atristas del género urbano.
Averigua más datos clave de esta premiación, como la fecha, los horarios en el mundo, los canales de transmisión, la lista de nominados y los artistas que estarán en escena en este show previsto para el domingo 15 de mayo.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los Billboard Music Awards se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de mayo, desde la ciudad de Las Vegas, en el MGM Grand Garden Arena.
¿A qué hora son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los horarios para seguir los premios Billboard este domingo 15 de mayo son los siguientes:
- Perú, México, Colombia y Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Costa Rica y Guatemala: 6.00 p. m.
- Chile, Venezuela y Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Argentina y Brasil: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. del lunes 16 de mayo.
¿Quiénes cantarán en los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert y Travis Scott se unen a la lista de intérpretes que actuarán en vivo en la ceremonia. Previamente, se habían confirmado también las participaciones de Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell y Silk Sonic.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: canal de transmisión
Los Billboard Music Awards serán transmitidos en exclusiva por la cadena NBC, desde su plataforma de streaming de televisión en directo; sin embargo, tendrás que ayudarte de una red VPN, como NordVPN o TunnelBear, para saltarte las restricciones geográficas. Otra opción es seguir la premiación a través del canal TNT en Latinoamérica.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados
La lista de nominados para los Billboard Awards 2022 en las diversas categorías es la siguiente:
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Artista Nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI.
Mejor Artista Masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd.
Mejor Artista Femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift.
Top dúo/grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift.
Artista Top Hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Las Mejores Artistas en Streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Top Artistas en Ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes.
Top Artista de Radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Mejor Artista Mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Mejor Tour
- Eagles - “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis - “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella - “Mega tour”
- Harry Styles - “Love on tour”
- The Rolling Stones - “No filter tour”.
Mejor Artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd.
Mejor Artista Femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA.
Mejor Artista Latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro.
Top Billboard 200 álbum
- Adele - ‘’30′′
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Drake - ‘’Certified lover boy’'
- Morgan Wallen - ‘’Dangerous: the double album’'
- Olivia Rodrigo - ‘’SOUR’'.
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Givēon - ‘’When it’s all said and done… Take time’'
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) - ‘’An evening with Silk Sonic’'
- Summer Walker - ‘’Still ver it’'
- The Weeknd - ‘’Dawn FM’'.
Mejor Álbum Latino
- ‘’Cortavenas’' - Eslabón Armado
- ‘’Jose’' - J Balvin
- ‘’Sin miedo’' - Kali Uchis
- ‘’KG0516′′ - Karol G
- ‘’Vice versa’' - Rauw Alejandro.
Top Canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Top Canción Streaming
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Canción Más Vendida
- BTS - “Butter”
- BTS - “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Walker Haye - “Fancy like”.
Top Canción Radial
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Mejor Colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Top Billboard Global 200 Canción
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Mejor Canción de Billboard global
- BTS - “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”.
Mejor Canción de R&B
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You right”
- Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”.
Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”
- Tiësto - “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”.