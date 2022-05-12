¿Cuáles son las nuevas categorías de los Billboard Music Awards?
Una nueva edición de los Billboard Music Awards se realizará este fin de semana y traerá nuevas categorías. Conócelas.
La entrega anual de los Billboard Music Awards está prevista para este domingo 15 de mayo y, muy aparte de las grandes nominaciones y los artistas que estarán en escena, se han abierto nuevas categorías en las que diversos cantantes y autores tienen la posibilidad de ganar el máximo trofeo de la premiación más importante a nivel de listas. Las Vegas será el desértico pero lujoso escenario donde se realizará este evento.
Infórmate más sobre las nuevas categorías de los Billboard Music Awards, además de la fecha del mismo, los horarios y los canales de transmisión.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Este domingo 15 de mayo se premiará a lo mejor de la música mundial en los Billboard Music Awards, que se llevarán a cabo en la ciudad de las Vegas, en el estado de Nevada (Estados Unidos).
¿Cuáles son las nuevas categorías de los premios Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Para este año se incluyeron cuatro nuevas categorías:
- Top Billboard global 200 artist
- Top Billboard global excellence U.S. artist
- Top Billboard global 200 song
- Top Billboard global excellence U.S. song.
¿A qué hora son los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Estos son los horarios en los que podrás disfrutar los premios Billboard en el mundo:
- Perú, México, Colombia y Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Costa Rica y Guatemala: 6.00 p. m.
- Chile, Venezuela y Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Argentina y Brasil: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. del lunes 16 de mayo
¿Qué canal transmitirá los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
A nivel latinoamericano, la señal encargada de la difusión de estos premios es TNT. En Estados Unidos, esta ceremonia podrá apreciarse por medio de la cadena NBC, tanto en televisión como en su plataforma de streaming.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022?
Los principales nominados en esta premiación son los siguientes:
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top dúo/grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Mejor artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
Artista top hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Los mejores artistas en streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top artistas en ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top artista de radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor tour
- Eagles - “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis - “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella - “Mega tour”
- Harry Styles - “Love on tour”
- The Rolling Stones - “No filter tour”
Mejor artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Mejor artista latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Billboard 200 álbum
- Adele - ‘’30′′
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Drake - ‘’Certified lover boy’'
- Morgan Wallen - ‘’Dangerous: the double album’'
- Olivia Rodrigo - ‘’SOUR’'
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat - ‘’Planet her’'
- Givēon - ‘’When it’s all said and done… Take time’'
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) - ‘’An evening with Silk Sonic’'
- Summer Walker - ‘’Still ver it’'
- The Weeknd - ‘’Dawn FM’'
Mejor álbum latino
- ‘’Cortavenas’' - Eslabón Armado
- ‘’Jose’' - J Balvin
- ‘’Sin miedo’' - Kali Uchis
- ‘’KG0516′′ - Karol G
- ‘’Vice versa’' - Rauw Alejandro
Top canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top canción streaming
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Canción más vendida
- BTS - “Butter”
- BTS - “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Walker Haye - “Fancy like”
Top canción radial
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top Billboard global 200 canción
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard global
- BTS - “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You right”
- Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”
- Tiësto - “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”