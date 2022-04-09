Billboard Music Awards 2022: Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Doja Cat y la lista completa de nominados
Los Billboard Music Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo 15 de mayo y ya se ha difundido la lista de nominados al evento. Conoce aquí quiénes podrían llevarse los premios.
La fiesta más grande de la música vuelve. Los Billboard Music Awards regresan con una nueva edición este 2022 y ya se ha difundido la lista completa de nominados. Al igual que todos los años, la ceremonia busca premiar a aquellos artistas, canciones y álbumes que se han posicionado como los favoritos de los oyentes.
¿Dónde y cuándo serán los BBMAS 2022?
Los BBMA se llevarán a cabo el próximo 15 de mayo en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.
Los más nominados
The Weeknd es el artista que encabeza la lista de las nominaciones con 17 menciones en diversas categorías. Doja Cat continúa demostrando que es una de las raperas más famosas y fue incluida en 14 grupos. Por su parte, Justin Bieber, Kanye West y Olivia Rodrigo cuentan con 13 nominaciones. Un poco más abajo figuran Dua Lipa y Ed Sheeran, ambos con nueve posibilidades de llevarse el premio.
Lista completa de nominados a los BBMA
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top dúo/grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Mejor artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
Artista top hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Las mejores zrtistas en streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top artistas en ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top artista de radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor tour
- Eagles - Hotel California Tour
- Genesis - The Last Domino? Tour
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella - Mega Tour
- Harry Styles - Love on Tour
- The Rolling Stones - No Filter Tour
Mejor artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Mejor artista latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Billboard 200 album
- Adele - ‘‘30′′
- Doja Cat -, ‘‘Planet her’’
- Drake - ‘‘Certified lover boy’’
- Morgan Wallen - ‘‘Dangerous: The double album’’
- Olivia Rodrig - ‘‘SOUR’’
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat - ‘‘Planet her’’
- Givēon - ‘‘When it’s all said and done… Take time’’
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - ‘‘An evening with Silk Sonic’’
- Summer Walker - ‘‘Still ver it’’
- The Weeknd - ‘‘Dawn FM’’
Mejor álbum latino
- ‘‘Cortavenas’’ - Eslabón Armado
- ‘‘Jose’’ - J Balvin
- ‘‘Sin Miedo’’ - Kali Uchis
- ‘‘KG0516′′ - Karol G
- ‘‘Vice Versa’’ - Rauw Alejandro
Top canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - ”Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating»
- Olivia Rodrigo - ”good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -”Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save Your Tears”
Top canción streaming
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Canción más vendida
- BTS - “Butter”
- BTS - ”Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Walker Haye - “Fancy like”
Top canción radial
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Top Billboard global 200 canción
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard global
- BTS - “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - “Save your tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd - “You Right”
- Givēon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon - “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Elton John y Dua Lipa - “Cold heart – PNAU Remix”
- Farruko - “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae - “You”
- Tiësto - “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME - “Goosebumps”