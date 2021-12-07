People’s Choice Awards 2021 EN VIVO ONLINE GRATIS: hora y canal para ver los PCAs
Hoy, 7 de diciembre, se llevará a cabo el exclusivo evento People ‘s Choice Awards en California, Estados Unidos. Conoce todos los detalles en esta nota.
Los People‘s Choice Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, y se emitirá este 7 de diciembre a partir de las 7 p. m. (hora peruana). Estos premios anuales festejan los mejor del cine, televisión, música, moda y otros ámbitos de la cultura pop. El lugar elegido para llevar a cabo el exclusivo evento es en el Barker Hangar de la ciudad costera.
Como todos los años, estos premios serán cubiertos por la cadena televisiva E! Entertainment. Alguna de las novedades este año es que la defensora de los derechos de la comunidad LGBTIQ+ y reconocida actriz Laverne Cox estará a cargo de presentar los looks e interactuar con los invitados desde la alfombra roja.
¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards?
Los People’s Choice Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo hoy, 7 de diciembre.
¿Quién conducirá los PCAs 2021?
El comediante Kenan Thompson será el host principal de los People’s Choice Awards 2021.
¿Dónde se realizarán los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
Se llevará a cabo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California - Estados Unidos.
Horario de los People’s Choice Awards 2021
Estados Unidos: 6 p. m. hora del Pacífico, 9 p. m. hora del este
Perú: 9 p. m.
Colombia: 9 p. m.
México: 8 p. m.
Venezuela: 10 p. m.
Chile y Argentina: 11 p. m.
España: 3 a. m. del 8 de diciembre.
La ceremonia también contará con una alfombra roja que empezará a las 7 p. m., hora del este que coincide con la hora peruana.
¿En qué canal pasan los PCAs?
Los People’s Choice Awards serán transmitidos por el canal E! (302 en Movistar TV, 222 y 1222 en DirecTV y 103 en Claro TV).
La gala también será transmitida por el servicio de streaming Paramount+ para quienes estén suscritos.
¿Dónde ver los PCAs EN VIVO ONLINE GRATIS?
Puedes seguir el minuto a minuto de los People’s Choice Awards 2021 EN VIVO, que se transmitirá HOY martes 7 de diciembre, a través de La República Espectáculos.
¿Cómo ver NBC EN VIVO?
Si lo deseas transmitir en tu PC, debes dirigirse al sitio web de NBC ( https://www.nbc.com/ ) e iniciar sesión. Una vez hecho eso, podrá ver NBC en su navegador como lo haría en su televisor. Mientras que, en el dispositivo móvil, también puede descargar la aplicación NBC para que pueda transmitir en movimiento.
¿Cómo ver E! Entertainment EN VIVO?
Esta cobertura podrá ser vista en una transmisión especial por medio del canal de YouTube de E! Entertainment Latinoamérica.
People’s Choice Awards 2021: lista completa de nominados
Película del año
- Black widow
- Coming 2 America
- F9: The fast saga
- Dune
- No time to die
- Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings
- The tomorrow war
- Venom: let their be carnage
Película de comedia
- Coming 2 America
- Free guy
- He’s all that
- Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
- Jungle cruise
- Space jam: a new legacy
- Thunder force
- Vacation friends
Película de acción
- Black widow
- F9: The fast saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No time to tie
- Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings
- The suicide squad
- The tomorrow war
- Venom: let there be carnage
Película de drama
- A quiet place part II
- Cruella
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween kills
- In the heights
- Old
- Respect
Película familiar
- Cinderella
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon
- The boss baby: family business
- The mitchells vs. the machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes day
Estrella masculina de cine
- Chris Pratt (The tomorrow war)
- Daniel Craig (No time to die)
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle cruise)
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- John Cena (F9: The fast saga)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free guy)
- Simi Liu (Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The fast saga)
Estrella femenina de cine
- Awkwafina (Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings)
- Charlize Theron (F9: the fast saga)
- Florence Pugh (black widow)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Margot Robbie (The suicide squad)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black widow)
Estrella de una película de drama
- Anthony Ramos (In the heights)
- Emily Blunt (A quiet place part II)
- Emma Stone (Cruella)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween kills)
- Jason Momoa (Dune)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
- Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
Estrella de una comedia
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle cruise)
- Eddie Murphy (
- 2 America)
- Emily Blunt (Jungle cruise)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Melissa McCarthy (Thunder force)
- Octavia Spencer (Thunder force)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free guy)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard)
Estrella de una película de acción
- Charlize Theron (F9: the fast saga)
- Chris Pratt (The tomorrow war)
- Daniel Craig (No time to die)
- Florence Pugh (Black widow)
- John Cena (F9: the fast saga)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black widow)
- Simi Liu (Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: the fast saga)
Serie del año
- Cobra kai
- Grey’s anatomy
- Law & order: special victims unit
- Loki
- Saturday night live
- The bachelor
- This is us
- Wandavision
Serie de drama
- Outer banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra kai
- Grey’s anatomy
- Law & order: special victims unit
- The equalizer
- The walking dead
- This is us
Serie de comedia
- Brooklyn nine-nine
- Grown-ish
- Never have I ever
- Only murders in the building
- Saturday night live
- Ted Lasso
- The upshaws
- Young rock
Reality show
- 90 day fiancé
- Bachelor in paradise
- Below deck
- Jersey shore: family vacation
- Keeping up with the kardashians
- Love & hip hop atlanta
- The real housewives of beverly hills
- The real housewives of atlanta
Show de competición
- America’s got talent
- American idol
- Dancing with the stars
- RuPaul’s drag race
- The bachelor
- The bachelorette
- The masked singer
- The voice
Estrella masculina de TV
- Anthony Mackie (The falcon and the winter soldier)
- Chase Stokes (Outer banks)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday night live)
- Norman Reedus (The walking dead)
- Sterling K. Brown (This is us)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
Estrella femenina de TV
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s anatomy)
- Kathryn Hahn (Wandavision)
- Mandy Moore (This is us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & order: special victims unit)
- Queen Latifah (The equalizer)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Estrella de una serie de drama
- Norman Reedus (The walking dead)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Chase Stokes (Outer banks)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s anatomy)
- Mandy Moore (This is us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & order: special victims unit)
- Queen Latifah (The equalizer)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is us)
Estrella de una serie de comedia
- Andy Samberg (Brooklyn nine-nine)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday night live)
- Selena Gomez (Only murders in the building)
- Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)
- Wanda Sykes (The upshaws)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Serie digna de maratón
- Cobra kai
- Loki
- Mare of easttown
- Outer banks
- Sex/Life
- Squid game
- Ted Lasso
- The white lotus
Serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and bone
- Superman and Lois
- The falcon and the winter soldier
- The flash
- WandaVision
Artista masculino
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Grupo musical
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Twenty one pilots
Canción del año
- “Butter” (BTS)
- “Bad habits” (Ed Sheeran)
- “Easy on me” (Adele)
- “Good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Montero (Call me by your name)” (Lil Nas X)
- “Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
- “Up” (Cardi B)
Álbum del año
- Certified lover boy (Drake)
- Culture III (Migos)
- Happier than ever (Billie Eilish)
- Justice (Justine Bieber)
- Montero (Lil Nas X)
- Planet her (Doja Cat)
- Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
Artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
Artista nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid Laroi
- Tomorrow X Together
Video musical del año
- “Butter” (BTS)
- “Easy on me” (Adele)
- “Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Location” (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
- “Montero (Call me by your name)” (Lil Nas X)
- “My universe” (Coldplay X BTS)
- “Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- “Stay” (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
