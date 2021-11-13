MTV EMAs 2021: aquí la lista completa de nominados
Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift y más artistas entre los nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards, competencia que este año promete grandes emociones. Aquí encuentra la lista completa.
Justin Bieber lidera la lista de nominados en los MTV EMAs 2021. Foto: MTV EMAs 2021/ Instagram
Los MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, una de las premiaciones musicales más esperadas por los fans, se realizará este año de forma presencial en Budapest, Hungría, el próximo 14 de noviembre.
Liderando las nominaciones está el cantante canadiense Justin Bieber, quien participa en ocho importantes categorías. Una de ellas es a Mejor colaboración por “STAY” con The Kid LAROI, uno de los temas más usados en TikTok.
Nominados a los MTV EMAs 2021
Esta edición de los MTV EMAs 2021, al igual que las anteriores, le dará protagonismo a los fans para elegir a través de sus votaciones qué artistas saldrán ganadores en cada una de las 16 categorías presentes en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2021. Aquí la lista completa de nominados.
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor canción
- Doja Cat (featuring SZA) - “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
- Justin Bieber - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - “Stay”
Mejor video
- Doja Cat (featuring SZA) - “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
- Justin Bieber - “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Normani (featuring Cardi B) - “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift - “Willow”
Mejor colaboración
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “Girl like Me”
- Doja Cat (featuring SZA) - “Kiss Me More”
- Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - “Industry Baby”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”
- The Weeknd and Ariana Grande - “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Mejor artista nuevo
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- the Kid Laroi
Mejor artista de música electrónica
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
Mejor artista rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Mejor artista alternativo
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- Willow
- Yungblud
Mejor Artista Latino
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Mejor artista de Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Mejor Video K-pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSÉ
- TWICE
Mejor grupo
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Mejor Artista Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Mejores fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Canción por una causa
- Billie Eilish - “Your Power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devi”l
- girl in red – “Serotonin”
- H.E.R. - “Fight For You”
- Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”