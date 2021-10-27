People’s Choice Awards 2021: revisa la lista completa de nominados para la edición 47
Las votaciones para los PCA’s 2021 ya comenzaron y van hasta el 17 de noviembre. Revisa la lista completa de nominados en los cuatro rubros artísticos y anímate a votar por tu favorito.
Los People’s Choice Awards 2021 están cada vez más cerca. El evento que premia a los artistas favoritos del público ya difundió la lista completa de nominados que abarcan diversas industrias como el cine, televisión, música y la cultura pop en más de 40 categorías.
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre desde el Barker Hanger, ubicado en el Aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, y será transmitido en simultáneo a través de las señales de NBC y E!
Las votaciones para la próxima edición de los PCA’s ya se encuentran abiertas y estarán disponibles hasta el 17 de noviembre. ¡No pierdas tiempo, revisa la lista de artistas nominados y vota por tu favorito!
Película del año
- Black Widow
- Coming 2 America
- F9: the fast saga
- Dune
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- The tomorrow war
- Venom: let their be Carnage.
Película de comedia
- Coming 2 America
- Free guy
- He’s all that
- Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
- Jungle cruise
- Space Jam: a new legacy
- Thunder force
- Vacation friends.
Película de acción
- Black Widow
- F9: the fast saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- The Suicide Squad
- The tomorrow war
- Venom: let there be Carnage.
Película de drama
- A quiet place part II
- Cruella
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween kills
- In the heights
- Old
- Respect.
Película familiar
- Cinderella
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon
- The boss baby: family business
- The Mitchells vs. the machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes day.
Estrella masculina de cine
- Chris Pratt - The tomorrow war
- Daniel Craig - No time to die
- Dwayne Johnson - Jungle cruise
- Eddie Murphy - Coming 2 America
- John Cena - F9: the fast saga
- Ryan Reynolds - Free guy
- Simi Liu - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Vin Diesel - F9: the fast saga.
Estrella femenina de cine
- Awkwafina - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Charlize Theron - F9: the fast saga
- Florence Pugh - Black Widow
- Jennifer Hudson - Respect
- Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
- Margot Robbie - The Suicide Squad
- Salma Hayek - Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
- Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow.
Estrella de una película de drama
- Anthony Ramos - In the heights
- Emily Blunt - A quiet place part II
- Emma Stone - Cruella
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween kills
- Jason Momoa - Dune
- Jennifer Hudson - Respect
- Kevin Hart - Fatherhood
- Timothée Chalamet - Dune.
Estrella de una comedia
- Dwayne Johnson - Jungle cruise
- Eddie Murphy - Coming 2 America
- Emily Blunt - Jungle cruise
- Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
- Melissa McCarthy - Thunder force
- Octavia Spencer - Thunder force
- Ryan Reynolds - Free guy
- Salma Hayek - Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard.
Estrella de una película de acción
- Charlize Theron - F9: the fast saga
- Chris Pratt - The tomorrow war
- Daniel Craig - No time to die
- Florence Pugh - Black Widow
- John Cena - F9: The fast saga
- Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
- Simi Liu - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Vin Diesel - F9: the fast saga.
Serie del año
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s anatomy
- Law & order: special victims unit
- Loki
- Saturday night live
- The bachelor
- This is us
- WandaVision.
Serie de drama
- Outer banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s anatomy
- Law & order: special victims unit
- The equalizer
- The walking dead
- This is us.
Serie de comedia
- Brooklyn nine-nine
- Grown-ish
- Never have I ever
- Only murders in the building
- Saturday night live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young rock.
Reality show
- 90 day fiancé
- Bachelor in paradise
- Below deck
- Jersey shore: family vacation
- Keeping up with the Kardashians
- Love & hip hop Atlanta
- The real housewives of Beverly Hills
- The real housewives of Atlanta.
Show de competición
- America’s got talent
- American idol
- Dancing with the stars
- RuPaul’s drag race
- The bachelor
- The bachelorette
- The masked singer
- The voice.
Estrella masculina de TV
- Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
- Dwayne Johnson - Young rock
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday night live
- Norman Reedus - The walking dead
- Sterling K. Brown - This is us
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki.
Estrella femenina de TV
- Angela Bassett - 9-1-1
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Ellen Pompeo - Grey’s anatomy
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
- Mandy Moore - This is us
- Mariska Hargitay - Law & order: special victims unit
- Queen Latifah - The equalizer
- Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish.
Estrella de una serie de drama
- Norman Reedus - The walking dead
- Angela Bassett - 9-1-1
- Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
- Ellen Pompeo - Grey’s anatomy
- Mandy Moore - This is us
- Mariska Hargitay - Law & order: special victims unit
- Queen Latifah - The equalizer
- Sterling K. Brown - This is us.
Estrella de una serie de comedia
- Andy Samberg - Brooklyn nine-nine
- Dwayne Johnson - Young rock
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday night live
- Selena Gomez - Only murders in the building
- Steve Martin - Only murders in the building
- Wanda Sykes - The Upshaws
- Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish.
Serie digna de maratón
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer banks
- Sex/life
- Squid game
- Ted Lasso
- The white lotus.
Serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision.
Artista masculino
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie.
Grupo musical del año
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Twenty One Pilots.
Canción del año
- “Butter” - BTS
- “Bad habits” - Ed Sheeran
- “Easy on me” - Adele
- “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
- “Stay” - The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber
- “Up” - Cardi B.
Álbum del año
- Certified lover boy - Drake
- Culture III - Migos
- Happier than ever - Billie Eilish
- Justice - Justin Bieber
- Montero - Lil Nas X
- Planet her - Doja Cat
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Star-crossed - Kacey Musgraves.
Artista country
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert.
Artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha.
Artista nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid Laroi
- Tomorrow X Together.
Video musical del año
- “Butter” - BTS
- “Easy on me” - Adele
- “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “Location” - Karol G, Anuel AA y J Balvin
- “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
- “My universe” - Coldplay X BTS
- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
- “Stay” - The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber.
Colaboración del año
- “Best friend” - Saweetie y Doja Cat
- “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow
- “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat y SZA
- “Leave the door open” - Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak
- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
- “Stay” - The kid Laroi y Justin Bieber
- “Way 2 sexy” - Drake, Future y Young thug
- “You rigth” - Doja Cat y The Weeknd.
Estrella social del año
- Addison Rae
- Britney Spears
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dwayne Johnson
- Justin Bieber
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Lil Nas X.
Acto de comedia
- Ali Wong - The milk and money tour
- Bo Burnham - Inside
- Chelsea Hadler - Vaccinated and horny tour
- Hasan Minhaj - The king’s jester
- John Mulaney - From scratch
- Marlon Wayans - You know what it is
- Phoebe Robinson - Sorry, Harriet Tubman
- Trevor Noah - Back to abnormal tour.
Podcast de pop
- Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Armchair expert
- Call her daddy
- Chick in the office
- Conan O’Brien needs a friend
- Couple things with Shawn and Andrew
- Smartless
- Why won’t you date me? With Nicole Byer.
Especial de pop
- Billie Eilish - The world’s a little blurry
- Demi Lovato - Dancing with the devil
- Friends: the reunion
- Justin Bieber - Our world
- Olympic highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
- Oprah with Megan and Harry
- P!nk - All I know so far
- Savage x Fenty show vol. 3.
Game changer
- Alex Morgan
- Bubba Wallace
- Carl Nassib
- Naomi Osaka
- Patrick Mahomes
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Sunisa Lee.
¿Cómo votar en los People’s Choice Awards 2021?
Para votar por tu artista o producción favorita en los PCA’s 2021 solo debes ingresar a la página web oficial de la ceremonia. A continuación te lo explicamos paso a paso:
- Ingresa a https://www.votepca.com/
- Haz click en iniciar sesión
- Acepta los términos y condiciones
- Regístrate con un correo electrónico o con el usuario de Facebook
- Ingresa a la plataforma
- Selecciona el rubro de la categoría por la que desees votar
- Accede a la categoría de tu preferencia
- Haz click en votar
- Indica la cantidad de votos que desees otorgar a dicho artista o producción.
Casa usuario podrá realizar hasta 25 votos por día en cada categoría de los People’s Choice Awards 2021.
