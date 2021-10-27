LO ÚLTIMO - Vacunación de menores de 12 a 17 años iniciará el martes 2 de noviembre, confirmó ministro Cevallos
Espectáculos

People’s Choice Awards 2021: revisa la lista completa de nominados para la edición 47

Las votaciones para los PCA’s 2021 ya comenzaron y van hasta el 17 de noviembre. Revisa la lista completa de nominados en los cuatro rubros artísticos y anímate a votar por tu favorito.

Los People's Choice Awards premiarán más de 40 categorías en torno a las industrias de la música, cine, televisión y la cultura pop. Foto: composición Instagram/NBC
Espectáculos LR

Los People’s Choice Awards 2021 están cada vez más cerca. El evento que premia a los artistas favoritos del público ya difundió la lista completa de nominados que abarcan diversas industrias como el cine, televisión, música y la cultura pop en más de 40 categorías.

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre desde el Barker Hanger, ubicado en el Aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, y será transmitido en simultáneo a través de las señales de NBC y E!

Las votaciones para la próxima edición de los PCA’s ya se encuentran abiertas y estarán disponibles hasta el 17 de noviembre. ¡No pierdas tiempo, revisa la lista de artistas nominados y vota por tu favorito!

People’s Choice Awards 2021: revisa la lista completa de nominados para la edición 47. Foto: NBC

Película del año

  • Black Widow
  • Coming 2 America
  • F9: the fast saga
  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • The tomorrow war
  • Venom: let their be Carnage.

Película de comedia

  • Coming 2 America
  • Free guy
  • He’s all that
  • Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
  • Jungle cruise
  • Space Jam: a new legacy
  • Thunder force
  • Vacation friends.

Película de acción

  • Black Widow
  • F9: the fast saga
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • No time to die
  • Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • The Suicide Squad
  • The tomorrow war
  • Venom: let there be Carnage.

Película de drama

  • A quiet place part II
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Fatherhood
  • Halloween kills
  • In the heights
  • Old
  • Respect.

Película familiar

  • Cinderella
  • Luca
  • Raya and the last dragon
  • The boss baby: family business
  • The Mitchells vs. the machines
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Vivo
  • Yes day.

Estrella masculina de cine

  • Chris Pratt - The tomorrow war
  • Daniel Craig - No time to die
  • Dwayne Johnson - Jungle cruise
  • Eddie Murphy - Coming 2 America
  • John Cena - F9: the fast saga
  • Ryan Reynolds - Free guy
  • Simi Liu - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • Vin Diesel - F9: the fast saga.

Estrella femenina de cine

  • Awkwafina - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • Charlize Theron - F9: the fast saga
  • Florence Pugh - Black Widow
  • Jennifer Hudson - Respect
  • Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
  • Margot Robbie - The Suicide Squad
  • Salma Hayek - Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
  • Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow.

Estrella de una película de drama

  • Anthony Ramos - In the heights
  • Emily Blunt - A quiet place part II
  • Emma Stone - Cruella
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Halloween kills
  • Jason Momoa - Dune
  • Jennifer Hudson - Respect
  • Kevin Hart - Fatherhood
  • Timothée Chalamet - Dune.

Estrella de una comedia

  • Dwayne Johnson - Jungle cruise
  • Eddie Murphy - Coming 2 America
  • Emily Blunt - Jungle cruise
  • Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
  • Melissa McCarthy - Thunder force
  • Octavia Spencer - Thunder force
  • Ryan Reynolds - Free guy
  • Salma Hayek - Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard.

Estrella de una película de acción

  • Charlize Theron - F9: the fast saga
  • Chris Pratt - The tomorrow war
  • Daniel Craig - No time to die
  • Florence Pugh - Black Widow
  • John Cena - F9: The fast saga
  • Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
  • Simi Liu - Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • Vin Diesel - F9: the fast saga.
Serie del año

  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey’s anatomy
  • Law & order: special victims unit
  • Loki
  • Saturday night live
  • The bachelor
  • This is us
  • WandaVision.

Serie de drama

  • Outer banks
  • 9-1-1
  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey’s anatomy
  • Law & order: special victims unit
  • The equalizer
  • The walking dead
  • This is us.

Serie de comedia

  • Brooklyn nine-nine
  • Grown-ish
  • Never have I ever
  • Only murders in the building
  • Saturday night live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Upshaws
  • Young rock.

Reality show

  • 90 day fiancé
  • Bachelor in paradise
  • Below deck
  • Jersey shore: family vacation
  • Keeping up with the Kardashians
  • Love & hip hop Atlanta
  • The real housewives of Beverly Hills
  • The real housewives of Atlanta.

Show de competición

  • America’s got talent
  • American idol
  • Dancing with the stars
  • RuPaul’s drag race
  • The bachelor
  • The bachelorette
  • The masked singer
  • The voice.

Estrella masculina de TV

  • Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
  • Dwayne Johnson - Young rock
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson - Saturday night live
  • Norman Reedus - The walking dead
  • Sterling K. Brown - This is us
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki.

Estrella femenina de TV

  • Angela Bassett - 9-1-1
  • Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
  • Ellen Pompeo - Grey’s anatomy
  • Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
  • Mandy Moore - This is us
  • Mariska Hargitay - Law & order: special victims unit
  • Queen Latifah - The equalizer
  • Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish.

Estrella de una serie de drama

  • Norman Reedus - The walking dead
  • Angela Bassett - 9-1-1
  • Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
  • Ellen Pompeo - Grey’s anatomy
  • Mandy Moore - This is us
  • Mariska Hargitay - Law & order: special victims unit
  • Queen Latifah - The equalizer
  • Sterling K. Brown - This is us.

Estrella de una serie de comedia

  • Andy Samberg - Brooklyn nine-nine
  • Dwayne Johnson - Young rock
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson - Saturday night live
  • Selena Gomez - Only murders in the building
  • Steve Martin - Only murders in the building
  • Wanda Sykes - The Upshaws
  • Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish.

Serie digna de maratón

  • Cobra Kai
  • Loki
  • Mare of Easttown
  • Outer banks
  • Sex/life
  • Squid game
  • Ted Lasso
  • The white lotus.

Serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía

  • Loki
  • Lucifer
  • La Brea
  • Shadow and bone
  • Superman and Lois
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • The Flash
  • WandaVision.
Artista masculino

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • Luke Combs
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd.

Artista femenina

  • Adele
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Halsey
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie.

Grupo musical del año

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Dan + Shay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos
  • Twenty One Pilots.

Canción del año

  • “Butter” - BTS
  • “Bad habits” - Ed Sheeran
  • “Easy on me” - Adele
  • “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
  • “Stay” - The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber
  • “Up” - Cardi B.

Álbum del año

  • Certified lover boy - Drake
  • Culture III - Migos
  • Happier than ever - Billie Eilish
  • Justice - Justin Bieber
  • Montero - Lil Nas X
  • Planet her - Doja Cat
  • Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Star-crossed - Kacey Musgraves.

Artista country

  • Blake Shelton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dan + Shay
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert.

Artista latino

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Daddy Yankee
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G
  • Maluma
  • Natti Natasha.

Artista nuevo

  • 24kGoldn
  • Bella Poarch
  • Giveon
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Tomorrow X Together.

Video musical del año

  • “Butter” - BTS
  • “Easy on me” - Adele
  • “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Location” - Karol G, Anuel AA y J Balvin
  • “Montero (Call me by your name)” - Lil Nas X
  • “My universe” - Coldplay X BTS
  • “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
  • “Stay” - The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber.

Colaboración del año

  • “Best friend” - Saweetie y Doja Cat
  • “Industry baby” - Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow
  • “Kiss me more” - Doja Cat y SZA
  • “Leave the door open” - Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars y Anderson .Paak
  • “Peaches” - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
  • “Stay” - The kid Laroi y Justin Bieber
  • “Way 2 sexy” - Drake, Future y Young thug
  • “You rigth” - Doja Cat y The Weeknd.
Estrella social del año

  • Addison Rae
  • Britney Spears
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Lil Nas X.

Acto de comedia

  • Ali Wong - The milk and money tour
  • Bo Burnham - Inside
  • Chelsea Hadler - Vaccinated and horny tour
  • Hasan Minhaj - The king’s jester
  • John Mulaney - From scratch
  • Marlon Wayans - You know what it is
  • Phoebe Robinson - Sorry, Harriet Tubman
  • Trevor Noah - Back to abnormal tour.

Podcast de pop

  • Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • Armchair expert
  • Call her daddy
  • Chick in the office
  • Conan O’Brien needs a friend
  • Couple things with Shawn and Andrew
  • Smartless
  • Why won’t you date me? With Nicole Byer.

Especial de pop

  • Billie Eilish - The world’s a little blurry
  • Demi Lovato - Dancing with the devil
  • Friends: the reunion
  • Justin Bieber - Our world
  • Olympic highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
  • Oprah with Megan and Harry
  • P!nk - All I know so far
  • Savage x Fenty show vol. 3.

Game changer

  • Alex Morgan
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Carl Nassib
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles
  • Sunisa Lee.

¿Cómo votar en los People’s Choice Awards 2021?

Para votar por tu artista o producción favorita en los PCA’s 2021 solo debes ingresar a la página web oficial de la ceremonia. A continuación te lo explicamos paso a paso:

  • Ingresa a https://www.votepca.com/
  • Haz click en iniciar sesión
  • Acepta los términos y condiciones
  • Regístrate con un correo electrónico o con el usuario de Facebook
  • Ingresa a la plataforma
  • Selecciona el rubro de la categoría por la que desees votar
  • Accede a la categoría de tu preferencia
  • Haz click en votar
  • Indica la cantidad de votos que desees otorgar a dicho artista o producción.

Casa usuario podrá realizar hasta 25 votos por día en cada categoría de los People’s Choice Awards 2021.

