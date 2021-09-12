MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO: minuto a minuto y detalles de la premiación
Todo va quedando listo para la transmisión EN VIVO de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 que será conducido por Doja Cat este domingo 12 a partir de las 7.00 p. m. (hora de Perú).
Los premios MTV Video Music Awards EN VIVO presentan una nueva edición hoy, 12 de setiembre del 2021. El evento tiene como escenario el pabellón Barclays Center de Nueva York, el mismo recinto que en la ceremonia del 2020, pero ahora con público.
La gala se puede ver a través de la señal de MTV desde los operadores de cable Movistar, DirecTV y Claro. También La República está realizando la cobertura del evento mediante la web.
Doja Cat es la presentadora de la noche. Lorde, Justin Bieber, el dúo de R&B Chloe x Halle, Kim Petras, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Swedish House Mafia y Polo G son los invitados para realizar las presentaciones estelares.
¿A qué hora son los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
Los MTV VMAs 2021 se transmitirán en vivo a las 8.00. p. m. (hora local Estados Unidos) y a las 7.00 p. m. (horario peruano). Revisa aquí la hora en otros países:
- Estados Unidos (hora del Pacífico) 5.00 p. m.
- México 7.00 p. m.
- Perú 7.00 p. m.
- Colombia 7.00 p. m.
- Bolivia 8.00 p. m.
- Venezuela 8.00 p. m.
- Chile 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina 9. 00 p. m.
- Brasil 9.00 p. m.
- España 2.00 a. m. (lunes 13 de setiembre)
¿Canal qué transmite los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
Para ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 en vivo se debe sintonizar la señal de MTV. En Perú, el evento estará disponible en los siguientes canales:
- Movistar: 602 (Estándar) / 768 para MTV Live
- DirecTV: 264
- Claro TV: 80 (SD) y 559 (HD).
¿Cómo ver MTV EN VIVO?
El usuario deberá sintonizar la señal de MTV desde su operador de cable contratado: Movistar (602 Estándar / 768 para MTV Live); DirecTV (264) o Claro TV (80 SD y 559 HD).
¿Dónde ver los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO?
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 podrán verse a través de la señal de MTV o desde la web de La República. Aquí podrás seguir el minuto a minuto de la premiación.
¿Quiénes cantarán en los MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
La gala de los MTV VMAs 2021 traerá sorpresas e inolvidables presentaciones. Lorde, Justin Bieber, el dúo de R&B Chloe x Halle, Kim Petras, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Swedish House Mafia y Polo G han sido confirmados para cantar en el evento.
¿Quiénes serán los presentadores de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, conocida artísticamente como Doja Cat, estará a cargo de la conducción de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021.
¿Dónde se realizarán los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
La gala de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 se desarrollarán en el pabellón Barclays Center de Nueva York. Ese mismo lugar también fue escenario de la edición 2020.
Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2021
Video del Año
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”
- BTS - “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows - “Are You Bored Yet?”
- Ashnikko - “Daisy”
- SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”
- 24kGoldn - “Coco”
- JC Stewart - “Break My Heart”
- Latto - “Sex Lies”
- Madison Beer - “Selfish”
- The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
- Girl in red - “Serotonin”
- Fousheé - “my slime”
- Jxdn - “Think About Me”
Mejor Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “GIRL LIKE ME”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
- Karol G - “Bichota”
- Maluma - “Hawái”
Mejor Colaboración
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande - “positions”
- Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”
- Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift - “willow”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo - “Said Sum”
- Polo G - “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE”
Mejor Rock
- Evanescence - “Use My Voice”
- Foo Fighters - “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer - “Last Train Home”
- The Killers - “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- Kings Of Leon - “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”
Mejor Alternativo
- Bleachers - “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons - “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “my ex’s best friend”
- Twenty one pilots - “Shy Away”
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - “transparentsoul”
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- Giveon - “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come Through”
- SZA - “Good Days”
Mejor K-POP
- (G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - “Ice Cream”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Monsta X - “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love”
- TWICE - “Alcohol-Free”
Mejor Video Nuevo
- Billie Eilish - “Your Power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing With The Devil”
- H.E.R. - “Fight For You”
- Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”
La canción del verano
- Billie Eilish -”Happier than ever”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Camila Cabello - Don’t go yet
- DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Every chance I get
- Doja Cat - Need to know
- Dua Lipa - Levitating
- Ed Sheeran con Bad habits, Giveon - Heartbreack anniversary
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
- The Kid LAROI - Justin Bieber con Stay
- Lili Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- Lizzo ft. Cardi B - Rumors
- Megan Thee Stallion - Thot shit
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild side
- Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 you
- Shawn Mendes & Tainy - Summer of love.
Grupo del año
- Blackpink
- BTS
- CNCO
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon Five
- Silk Sonic
- Twenty one pilots
Video por una causa
- Billie Eiliesh - Your power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing with the devil, H.E.R. Fight for you
- Kane Brownn - Worldwide beautiful
- Lil Nas X con Montero y Pharrell Williams ft. JAZ-Z - Entrepreneur.