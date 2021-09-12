MTV VMAs 2021 EN VIVO: hora y canales de TV para disfrutar los premios a la música
Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Miley Cyrus son algunas estrellas que participarán en los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO, donde Doja Cat será la presentadora.
La premiación de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 (VMA) ya está lista para abrir la gala este 12 de setiembre a las 7 p. m. (hora Perú) desde el pabellón Barclays Center de Nueva York, Estados Unidos. La ceremonia que premia a los mejores videos musicales del año tendrá como presentadora a la artista Doja Cat. Conoce más detalles aquí.
Esta edición reúne a los mejores y más populares exponentes del mundo musical anglosajón y latino, con participación de artistas como Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cirus, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters, entre otros.
MTV EN VIVO, en colaboración con la ONG 9/11 Day, realizará actividades conmemorativas por las víctimas del atentado contra las Torres Gemelas del 11 de setiembre de 2001 en Estados Unidos.
Horario de los premios MTV VMAs 2021
Los MTV Music Awards 2021 inician a las 7.00 p. m. (hora Perú). Para otros países tendrá el siguiente horario:
- Estados Unidos (hora del Este): 8.00 p. m.
- Estados Unidos (hora del Pacífico): 5.00 p. m.
- México: 7.00 p. m.
- Perú: 7.00 p. m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p. m.
- Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Venezuela: 8.00 p. m.
- Chile: 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina: 9. 00 p. m.
- Brasil: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. (lunes 13 de setiembre)
¿Qué canal transmite los premios MTV VMAs 2021?
En los Estados Unidos, la ceremonia de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 será transmitida por el mismo canal de MTV. En el caso del Perú, se podrá visualizar en los siguientes canales, según el operador de cable.
- Movistar: 602 (Estándar) / 768 para MTV Live
- DirecTV: 264
- Dish Network: Canal 260
- Sky: Canal 70
- Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)
- Axtel: Canal 685
- Claro TV: 80 (SD) y 559 (HD).
¿Cómo ver MTV EN VIVO?
Para seguir la transmisión en vivo y en directo desde el canal MTV se debe contar con un servicio de televisión de pago que lo tenga incluido en su lista de canales, como es el caso de los operadores Movistar TV, DirecTV, Claro TV y Paramount +.
Asimismo, se podrá seguir la transmisión de los MTV VMA 2021 EN VIVO desde la página web de MTV.
¿Dónde ver los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO?
Para seguir por internet las incidencias de los MTV VMA 2021 EN VIVO desde tu ordenador, smartphone o tablet, accede desde el sitio web www.mtv.com/vma o a sus redes sociales:
- Twitter: @vmas
- Instagram: @vmas
- Facebook: @VMAs · Música
¿Quiénes cantarán en los MTV VMAs 2021?
El equipo de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 confirmó la asistencia en el escenario de los siguientes artistas:
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
- Camilla Cabello - Don’t go yet
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry baby
- Ozuna - La funka
- Shaw Mendes, Tainy - Summer of love
- Twenty one pilots - Saturday
- Chlöe of Chloe x Halle - Have mercy
- Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U
- Kacey Musgraves - Sta crossed
- Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker - Papercuts
- Doja Cat - Been like this y you right
- Normani - Wild side
- Alicia Keys, Swae Lee - Lala.
¿Dónde se realizarán los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021?
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 se realizarán en el pabellón deportivo Barclays Center de Brooklyn, en Nueva York (Estados Unidos).
A diferencia de 2020, el evento de este año contará con público presente y aforo limitado.
Lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2021
Los MTV VMA 2021 dividen sus premios en 16 categorías diferentes. A continuación, los nominados a cada una de ellas.
Video del año
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”
- The Weeknd - “Save your tears”.
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift.
Canción del año
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave the door Open”
- BTS - “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”.
Mejor artista nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie.
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows - “Are you bored yet?”
- Ashnikko - “Daisy”
- SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”
- 24kGoldn - “Coco”
- JC Stewart - “Break my heart”
- Latto - “Sex Lies”
- Madison Beer - “Selfish”
- The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”
- Girl in red - “Serotonin”
- Fousheé - “My slime”
- Jxdn - “Think about me”.
Mejor latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - “Lo vas a olvidar”
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - “Girl like me”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - “Un dia (one day)”
- Karol G - “Bichota”
- Maluma - “Hawái”.
Mejor colaboración
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh now cry later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”.
Mejor pop
- Ariana Grande - “Positions”
- Billie Eilish - “Therefore I am”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Harry Styles - “Treat people with kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
- Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift - “Willow”.
Mejor hip-hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh now cry later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “On me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo - “Said sum”
- Polo G - “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - “FRANCHISE”.
Mejor rock
- Evanescence - “Use my voice”
- Foo Fighters - “Shame shame”
- John Mayer - “Last train home”
- The Killers - “My own soul’s warning”
- Kings Of Leon - “The bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz - “Raise vibration”.
Mejor alternativo
- Bleachers - “Stop making this hurt”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Imagine Dragons - “Follow you”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “My ex’s best friend”
- Twenty one pilots - “Shy away”
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - “Transparentsoul”.
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - “Brown skin girl”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - “Leave the door open”
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go crazy”
- Giveon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - “Come through”
- SZA - “Good days”.
Mejor K-pop
- (G)I-DLE - “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - “Ice cream”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Monsta X - “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love”
- TWICE - “Alcohol-free”.
Mejor video nuevo
- Billie Eilish - “Your power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing with the devil”
- H.E.R. - “Fight for you”
- Kane Brown - “Worldwide beautiful”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”.
La canción del verano
- Billie Eilish -”Happier than ever”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Camila Cabello - “Don’t go yet”
- DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every chance I get”
- Doja Cat - “Need to know”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran con Bad habits, Giveon - “Heartbreack anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - “Peaches”
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- Lili Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Lizzo ft. Cardi B - “Rumors”
- Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot shit”
- Normani ft. Cardi B - “Wild side”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 you”
- Shawn Mendes & Tainy - “Summer of love”.
Grupo del año
- Blackpink
- BTS
- CNCO
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon Five
- Silk Sonic
- Twenty one pilots.
Video por una causa
- Billie Eiliesh - “Your power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing with the devil”, H.E.R. Fight for you
- Kane Brownn - “Worldwide beautiful”
- Lil Nas X con Montero y Pharrell Williams ft. JAZ-Z - “Entrepreneur”.