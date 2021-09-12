A qué hora son los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO: horario de los MTV VMAs en cada país
Conoce aquí cómo disfrutar de la gala de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO desde cualquier país de América Latina. Revisa también el horario, canales y mucho más.
¡La espera terminó! Los MTV Video Music Awards 2021, la ceremonia que premia los mejores videos musicales del último año, se llevarán a cabo el domingo 12 de septiembre.
Camila Cabello, Shaw Mendes, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles y Ariana Grande son algunas de las grandes estrellas cuyos nombres destacan en la lista de nominados a los MTV VMA 2021, gala que se podrá disfrutar EN VIVO. Aquí te explicamos cómo:
¿A qué hora son los premios MTV VMAs 2021?
La gran fiesta musical de los MTV Music Awards 2021 del domingo 12 de septiembre comenzará a las 7.00 p. m. (hora de Perú). Para el resto de países de América Latina tendrá el siguiente horario:
- Estados Unidos (hora del Este) 8.00 p. m.
- Estados Unidos (hora del Pacífico) 5.00 p. m.
- México 7.00 p. m.
- Perú 7.00 p. m.
- Colombia 7.00 p. m.
- Bolivia 8.00 p. m.
- Venezuela 8.00 p. m.
- Chile 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina 9. 00 p. m.
- Brasil 9.00 p. m.
- España 2.00 a. m. (lunes 13 de setiembre).
¿Qué canal transmite los premios MTV VMAs 2021?
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 serán transmitidos por el mismo canal de MTV en Estados Unidos. Para Perú, según el operador de cable se podrá visualizar en los siguientes canales:
- Movistar: 602 (Estándar) / 768 para MTV Live
- DirecTV: 264
- Dish Network: Canal 260
- Sky: Canal 70
- Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)
- Axtel: Canal 685
- Claro TV: 80 (SD) y 559 (HD).
¿Cómo ver MTV EN VIVO?
La gala de los MTV Music Awards 2021 será transmitida en vivo y en directo desde el canal MTV, señal disponible en la lista de canales de los operadores Movistar TV, DirecTV, Claro TV y Paramount +.
De igual forma, los MTV VMA 2021 estarán disponibles EN VIVO desde la página web de MTV.
¿Dónde ver los premios MTV VMAs 2021 EN VIVO?
Todos los pormenores e incidencias de los MTV VMA 2021 EN VIVO estarán disponibles en internet al acceder desde un ordenador, smartphone o tablet al sitio web www.mtv.com/vma o a sus redes sociales:
- Twitter: @vmas
- Instagram: @vmas
- Facebook: @VMAs Música.
¿Quiénes cantarán en los MTV VMAs 2021?
El escenario de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 estará iluminado con la presentación de las estrellas de la música:
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- Camilla Cabello - “Don’t go yet”
- Lil Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Ozuna - “La funka”
- Shaw Mendes, Tainy - “Summer of love”
- Twenty One Pilots - “Saturday”
- Chlöe of Chloe x Halle - “Have mercy”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 U”
- Kacey Musgraves - “Star-crossed”
- Machine Gun Kelly y Travis Barker - “Papercuts”
- Doja Cat - “Been like this” y “You right”
- Normani - “Wild side”
- Alicia Keys y Swae Lee - “Lala”.
¿Quiénes serán los presentadores de los MTV VMAs 2021?
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 designaron a la rapera estadounidense Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, Doja Cat, como la presentadora de la noche, en lo que sería su debut al frente de la ceremonia.
Asimismo, la intérprete de “Say so” y “Kiss me more” también se encuentra en la lista de nominados en cinco de las categorías, entre ellas video del año y artista del año.
¿Dónde se realizarán los premios MTV VMAs 2021?
Este año, los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021 se realizarán con público presente y aforo limitado desde el pabellón deportivo Barclays Center, ubicado en Brooklyn, Nueva York (Estados Unidos).
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los MTV VMAs 2021?
Los MTV VMA 2021 dividen sus premios en 16 categorías y aquí te presentamos la lista completa de nominados.
Video del año
- Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DJ Khaled y Drake - “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat y SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Ed Sheeran - “Bad habits”
- Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”
- The Weeknd - “Save your tears”.
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift.
Canción del año
- 24kGoldn e Iann Dior - “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak y Silk Sonic - “Leave the door open”
- BTS - “Dynamite”
- Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”.
Mejor artista nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie.
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows - “Are you bored yet?”
- Ashnikko - “Daisy”
- SAINt JHN - “Gorgeous”
- 24kGoldn - “Coco”
- JC Stewart - “Break my heart”
- Latto - “Sex lies”
- Madison Beer - “Selfish”
- The Kid Laroi - “Without you”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers license”
- Girl in red - “Serotonin”
- Fousheé - “My slime”
- Jxdn - “Think about me”.
Mejor latino
- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish y ROSALÍA - “Lo vas a olvidar”
- Black Eyed Peas y Shakira - “Girl like me”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy - “Un día (One day)”
- Karol G - “Bichota”
- Maluma - “Hawái”.
Mejor colaboración
- 24kGoldn e Iann Dior - “Mood”
- Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Doja Cat y SZA - “Kiss me more”
- Drake y Lil Durk - “Laugh now cry later”
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus y Dua Lipa - “Prisoner”.
Mejor pop
- Ariana Grande - “Positions”
- Billie Eilish - “Therefore I am”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Harry Styles - “Treat people with kindness”
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - “Peaches”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 u”
- Shawn Mendes - “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift - “Willow”.
Mejor hip-hop
- Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Drake y Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby y Megan Thee Stallion - “On me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo - “Said sum”
- Polo G - “Rapstar”
- Travis Scott, Young Thug y M.I.A. - “Franchise”.
Mejor rock
- Evanescence - “Use my voice”
- Foo Fighters - “Shame shame”
- John Mayer - “Last train home”
- The Killers - “My own soul’s warning”
- Kings Of Leon - “The bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz - “Raise vibration”.
Mejor alternativo
- Bleachers - “Stop making this hurt”
- Glass Animals - “Heat waves”
- Imagine Dragons - “Follow you”
- Machine Gun Kelly y Blackbear - “My ex’s best friend”
- Twenty One Pilots - “Shy away”
- Willow y Travis Barker - “Transparentsoul”.
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN y WizKid - “Brown skin girl”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak y Silk Sonic - “Leave the door open”
- Chris Brown and Young Thug - “Go crazy”
- Giveon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- H.E.R. y Chris Brown - “Come through”
- SZA - “Good days”.
Mejor K-pop
- (G)I-DLE - “Dumdi dumdi”
- BLACKPINK y Selena Gomez - “Ice cream”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Monsta X - “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN - “Ready to love”
- TWICE - “Alcohol free”.
Mejor video nuevo
- Billie Eilish - “Your power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing with the devil”
- H.E.R. - “Fight for you”
- Kane Brown - “Worldwide beautiful”
- Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- Pharrell Williams y JAY-Z - “Entrepreneur”.
Canción del verano
- Billie Eilish -”Happier than ever”
- BTS - “Butter”
- Camila Cabello - “Don’t go yet”
- DJ Khaled, Lil Baby y Lil Durk - “Every chance I get”
- Doja Cat - “Need to know”
- Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, Bad habits y Giveon - “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - “Peaches”
- The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - “Stay”
- Lili Nas X y Jack Harlow - “Industry baby”
- Lizzo y Cardi B - “Rumors”
- Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot shit”
- Normani y Cardi B - “Wild side”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Good 4 you”
- Shawn Mendes y Tainy - “Summer of love”.
Grupo del año
- Blackpink
- BTS
- CNCO
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon Five
- Silk Sonic
- Twenty one pilots.
Video por una causa
- Billie Eiliesh - “Your power”
- Demi Lovato - “Dancing with the devil”
- H.E.R. - “Fight for you”
- Kane Brownn - “Worldwide beautiful”
- Lil Nas X, Montero, Pharrell Williams y JAZ-Z - “Entrepreneur”.