Billboard Music Awards 2021: ¿quiénes son los ganadores y cómo ver la premiación EN VIVO?
La edición 2021 de los Billboard Music Awards se realizará este 23 de mayo con las participaciones de BTS, The Weeknd, PINK, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Karol G, entre otras estrellas de la música.
¡Llegó el día! El Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles será escenario de la esperada gala de los Billboard Music Awards, en su edición 2021. El evento que reconoce lo mejor de la música pretende sorprender a sus seguidores con las actuaciones en vivo de The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Twenty One Pilots, Alicia Keys, BTS. Durán Durán, AJR y otros íconos de la industria.
La ceremonia será dirigida por el cantautor Nick Jonas, quien reemplazará por primera vez en la conducción a Kelly Clarkson, presentadora de los Billboard Music Awards en las ediciones 2018, 2019 y 2020.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
La gala de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se celebra este domingo 23 de mayo.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horarios
- Estados Unidos: 8 p. m. (hora del Este), 5 p. m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
-Perú, Colombia y México: 7.00 p. m.
-Chile y Venezuela: 8.00 p. m.
-Argentina: 9.00 p. m.
-España: 2.00 a. m. del 24 de mayo
Billboard Music Awards 2021: canal de transmisión
La transmisión de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 será a través de la señal de TNT para toda Latinoamérica, mientras que en Estados Unidos estará disponible en la cadena NBC.
- TNT Movistar T V 102
- TNT Claro 702.
¿Cómo ver TNT EN VIVO ONLINE?
También podrás disfrutar del evento musical en la aplicación TNT GO, que es compatible con tablets, teléfonos Android, iPhone y ordenadores. Disfrutar de TNT GO es totalmente gratuito siempre y cuando estés suscrito a una compañía que distribuya un paquete en el que esté disponible TNT. Al ingresar correctamente tus datos de acceso podrás disponer de la programación de TNT.
¿Dónde se realizarán los premios BBMA 2021?
Los BBMA tendrán como escenario el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California.
¿Todavía se puede votar para los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Las votaciones en los Billboard Music Awards 2021 ya se encuentran cerradas.
BBMA 2021: lista completa de nominados
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke (Ganador)
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd (Ganador)
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS (Ganador)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd (Ganador)
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd (Ganador)
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd (Ganador)
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat (Ganadora)
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke (Ganador)
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke (Ganador)
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion (Ganadora)
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line (Ganadores)
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny (Ganador)
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G (Ganadora)
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado (Ganador)
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga (Ganadora)
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship (Ganador)
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de góspel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West (Ganador)
Artista top social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS (Ganador)
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- Legends never die - Juice WRLD
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
- After hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot pink - Doja Cat
- It was good until it wasn’t - Kehlani
- After hours - The Weeknd (Ganador)
Mejor álbum de rap
- Blame it on baby - DaBaby
- Legends never die - Juice Wrld
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Eternal atake - Lil Uzi Vert
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke (Ganador)
Mejor álbum de country
- Goldmine - Gabby Barrett
- Southside - Sam Hunt
- Starting over - Chris Stapleton
- My gift - Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: the double album - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Power up - AC/DC
- Plastic hearts - Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland - Glass Animals
- Tickets to my downfall - Machine Gun Kelly (Ganador)
- Letter to you - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- El último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny
- Las que no iban a salir - Bad Bunny
- Yhlqmdlg - Bad Bunny (Ganador)
- Colores - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- Carte blanche - DJ Snake
- Gravity - Gryffin
- Golden hour - Kygo
- Chromatica - Lady Gaga (Ganadora)
- Disco - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Peace - Bethel Music
- Grave into gardens - Elevation Worship
- My gift - Carrie Underwood (Ganador)
- Holy water - We The Kingdom
- Rescue story - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de góspel
- I am - Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: live at the ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 - Maverick City Music (Ganador)
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 - Maverick City Music
- Kierra- Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” - Future ft. Drake
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” - Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” - Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd (Ganador)
Colaboración top
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Say so” - Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd (Ganador)
Mejor canción de rap
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- “Got what i got” - Jason Aldean
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett (Ganador)
- “One of them girls” - Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” - Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- “Bang” - AJR (Ganador)
- “Monsters” - All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- “Heat waves” - Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
- “Level of concern” - Twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez (Ganador)
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Hawái” - Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” - Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- “Stupid love” - Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Saint Jhn
- “Ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- “Breaking me” - Topic & A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- “Graves into gardens” - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake (Ganador)
- “Together” - King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” - Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de góspel
- “Speak to me” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” - Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” - Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott (Ganador)
Lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards
- Top Billboard 200 artist - Artista top de los Billboard 200: Taylor Swift
- Top fermale artist: Taylor Swift
- Top streaming song artist: Drake
- Top rock song - Canción top rock: AJR con “Bang!”
- Top christian song - Canción top cristiana: Elevation worship ft. Brandon Lake con “Graves into gardens”
- Top gospel artist - Artista top gospel: Kanye West
- Top gospel song - Canción top gospel: Kanye West cft. Travis Scott
- Top streaming song - Canción top de streaming: Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch con “Rockstar”
- Top duo/group - Mejor grupo: BTS
- Top social artist - Artista top social: BTS
- Top song sales artist - Artista de venta de canciones: BTS
- Top R&B female artist: Doja Cat
- Top rap female artist - Artista top rap femenino: Megan Thee Stallion
- Top christan artist - Artista top cristiano: Elevation Worship
- Top rap album - Álbum top rap: Pop Smoke con Shoot for the stars
- Top new artist - Artista top nuevo: Pop Smoke
- Top rap artist - Artista top rap: Pop Smoke
- Top rap male artist - Artista top rap masculino: Pop Smoke
- Top rock album - Álbum top rock: Machine Gun con Tickets to my downfall
- Top country duo/group - Top dúo/grupo country: Florida Georgia Line
- Top dance/electronic artist - Artista top baile/electrónica: Lady Gaga
- Top dance/electronic album - Álbum top baile/electrónica: Lady Gaga con Chromatica
- Top gospel album - Álbum top gospel: Maverick city music con Maverick city vol. 3 part 1
- Top christian album - Álbum top cristiano: My gift con Carrie Underwood
- Top latin album - Álbum top latino: Bad Bunny con YHLQMDLG
- Top rock album - Álbum top rock: Machine Gun con Tickets to my downfall
- Top collaboration: Gabby Barret ft. Charlie Puth con “I hope”
- Top country song - Canción top country: Gabby Barret con “I hope”
- Top latin male artist - Top artista latino: Bad Bunny
- Top latin duo/group - Top latino dúo/grupo: Eslabón armado
- Top latin female artist - Artista latina top: Karol G
- Top male artist - Mejor Artista Masculino: The Weeknd
- Top radio songs artist - Mejor artista de canciones de radio: The Weeknd
- Top R&B artist – Artista top R&B: The Weeknd
- Top R&B male artist – Artista masculino top R&B: The Weeknd
- Top R&B Album – Top álbum R&B: The Weeknd con After Hours
- Top R&B Song – Canción top R&B: The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights”
- Top Radio Song – Canción top de radio: The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights”.
Billboard Music Awards 2021, últimas noticias:
