Billboard Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO: horarios en Latinoamérica y EE. UU.
La entrega de los galardones Billboard Music Awards 2021 será realizará este 23 de mayo desde el Microsoft Theatre en Los Ángeles. Conoce los detalles sobre la premiación.
La premiación de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO llega este domingo 23 de mayo. La edición 28 de los BBMAS será desde el reciento del Microsoft Theatre en Los Ángeles. El reconocimiento a la música comercial será transmitido en directo por NBC en Estados Unidos.
A continuación te contamos todos los pormenores como horarios, canales de transmisión, listas completas de las nominaciones y más.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
La ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards, que se encargan de recompensar a lo mejor de la música comercial a nivel internacional, se llevará a cabo este domingo 23 de mayo. En esta ocasión, los BBMAs se celebrarán en Los Ángeles, en el estado de California.
¿A qué hora son los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021?
En esta oportunidad, la condecoración empezará a las 7.00 p. m. (hora peruana y estadounidense). Sin embargo, el itinerario variará dependiendo de tu ubicación geográfica.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Perú
Desde cualquier parte de Perú podrás ver la premiación a partir de las 7.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Ecuador
Los fanáticos que se encuentren en Ecuador pueden sintonizar la gala desde las 7.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Colombia
Desde el país cafetalero se podrá ver la entrega de los premios a partir de las 7.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Uruguay
Las personas que se encuentren en Uruguay disfrutarán del evento desde las 9.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Paraguay
Del mismo modo, los paraguayos podrán seguir la gala desde las 9.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Chile
Para los fans que se encuentran en Chile el horario de inicio es las 9.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Argentina
Los admiradores argentinos también empezarán a disfrutar de la gala desde las 9.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Bolivia
Para el país altiplánico el evento arrancará a las 8.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Venezuela
En territorio llanero se podrá ver la premiación desde las 8.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en Brasil
Los brasileños verán las imágenes de los Billboard desde las 9.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en México
La república azteca empezará a ver la condecoración a partir de las 7.00 p. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horario en España
España, Alemania, Italia y Francia podrán seguir todos los incidentes el lunes 24 de mayo a la 1.00 a. m.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: canal de transmisión
Para estar al pendiente de la premiación, de los ganadores y de las performances que se realizarán en el Billboard Music Awards en su edición 2021, debes saber cuáles son los canales oficiales de la transmisión.
- Estados Unidos: canal NBC
- Latinoamérica: canales TNT y TNT Series.
¿Dónde ver los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 llegarán EN VIVO por NBC para Estados Unidos. En el caso de los países latinoamericanos, se podrá disfrutar en TNT y TNT Series (canales 102 y 103 desde la señal de Movistar o 138 y 549 desde Claro), ya sea doblado al español o en su idioma original en inglés.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: conoce la lista completa de nominados
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top streaming songs artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top song sales artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top radio songs artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de Góspel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Artista top Social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- Legends never die - Juice WRLD
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
- After hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot pink - Doja Cat
- It was good until it wasn’t - Kehlani
- After hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de rap
- Blame it on baby - DaBaby
- Legends never die - Juice Wrld
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Eternal atake - Lil Uzi Vert
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke.
Mejor álbum de country
- Goldmine - Gabby Barrett
- Southside - Sam Hunt
- Starting over - Chris Stapleton
- My gift - Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: the double album - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Power up - AC/DC
- Plastic hearts - Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland - Glass Animals
- Tickets to my downfall - Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to you - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- El último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny
- Las que no iban a salir - Bad Bunny
- Yhlqmdlg - Bad Bunny
- Colores - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- Carte blanche - DJ Snake
- Gravity - Gryffin
- Golden hour - Kygo
- Chromatica - Lady Gaga
- Disco - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Peace - Bethel Music
- Grave into gardens - Elevation Worship
- My gift - Carrie Underwood
- Holy water - We The Kingdom
- Rescue story - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de Góspel
- I am - Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: live at the ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 - Maverick City Music
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 - Maverick City Music
- Kierra- Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- “WAP” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” - Future ft. Drake
- “What’s poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “WAP” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” - Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” - Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Colaboración top
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What’s poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Say so” - Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Mejor canción de rap
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “WAP” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What’s poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- “Got what I got” - Jason Aldean
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” - Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” - Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- “Bang” - AJR
- “Monsters” - All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- “Heat waves” - Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear
- “Level of concern” - Twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Hawái” - Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” - Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- “Stupid love” - Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Saint Jhn
- “Ily (I love you baby)” - Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- “Breaking me” - Topic & A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- “Graves into gardens” - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake
- “Together” - King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I believe)” - Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de Góspel
- “Speak to me” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” - Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” - Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
