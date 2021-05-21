¿Cómo ver a Bad Bunny y a Karol G en los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Bad Bunny y Karol G están nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2021 y se presentarán con sus mejores temas. Conoce los horarios y canales para verlos EN VIVO.
La música urbana latina dirá presente en los Billboard Music Awards 2021 de este 23 de mayo. Bad Bunny y Karol G, dos de sus mayores figuras del momento, no solo tienen altas probabilidades de hacerse con al menos uno de los premios, sino que también saldrán al escenario a deleitar con sus canciones a sus millones de seguidores.
El ‘Conejo Malo’ interpretará su tema ‘Te deseo lo mejor’, perteneciente a su álbum El último tour del mundo, nominado a los premios; y la ganadora de los Latin Billboard se presentará con ‘Bichota’ y ‘El makinón’, dos de sus más grandes éxitos. Así lo confirmó la revista musical.
Si quieres ver en directo a estos populares artistas, en esta nota te dejamos los horarios y canales para seguir la transmisión de los BBMAs 2021, así como las categorías a las que están nominados en estos premios.
Fecha y lugar de los Billboard Music Awards 2021
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se realizarán este domingo 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theatre de Los ángeles (Estados Unidos).
¿A cuántos premios están nominados Bad Bunny y Karol G?
El cantautor puertorriqueño está nominado a cuatro categorías: artista top latino, artista latino masculino top, mejor álbum latino (tres nominaciones por El último tour del mundo, Las que no iban a salir y Yhlqmdlg) y mejor canción latina (dos nominaciones por “Yo perreo sola” y “Dákiti”).
Por su parte, la artista colombiana aspira a obtener los premios de dos categorías: artista latina femenina top y mejor canción latina (por “Caramelo”).
¿A qué hora ver los Billboard Music Awards?
La transmisión EN VIVO de los BBMAs 2021 empieza a las siguientes horas, según el país:
- Perú: 7.00 p. m.
- Estados Unidos: 8.00 p. m. (ET) / 5.00 p. m. (PT)
- México: 7.00 p. m.
- Costa Rica: 6.00 p. m.
- Panamá: 7.00 p. m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p. m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 p. m.
- Venezuela: 8.00 p. m.
- Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Chile: 8.00 p. m.
- Paraguay: 8.00 p. m.
- Uruguay: 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. (lunes 24)
¿Dónde ver la presentación de Bad Bunny y Karol G?
Si quieres seguir en vivo a dos de los máximos exponentes del género urbano latino, recuerda que la transmisión de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 estará disponible por NBC en los Estados Unidos y por TNT en toda América Latina. Asimismo, podrás ver el evento por internet a través de plataformas como Peacock, TNT Go, Movistar Play y DirecTV GO, según la región.
Lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de Gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Artista top Social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- Legends never die - Juice WRLD
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
- After hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot pink - Doja Cat
- It was good until it wasn’t - Kehlani
- After hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de rap
- Blame it on baby - DaBaby
- Legends never die - Juice Wrld
- My turn - Lil Baby
- Eternal atake - Lil Uzi Vert
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon - Pop Smoke.
Mejor álbum de country
- Goldmine - Gabby Barrett
- Southside - Sam Hunt
- Starting over - Chris Stapleton
- My gift - Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: the double album - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Power up - AC/DC
- Plastic hearts - Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland - Glass Animals
- Tickets to my downfall - Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to you - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- El último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny
- Las que no iban a salir - Bad Bunny
- Yhlqmdlg - Bad Bunny
- Colores - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- Carte blanche - DJ Snake
- Gravity - Gryffin
- Golden hour - Kygo
- Chromatica - Lady Gaga
- Disco - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Peace - Bethel Music
- Grave into gardens - Elevation Worship
- My gift - Carrie Underwood
- Holy water - We The Kingdom
- Rescue story - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de Góspel
- I am - Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: live at the ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 - Maverick City Music
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 - Maverick City Music
- Kierra- Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” - Future ft. Drake
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” - Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” - Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Colaboración top
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- “Go crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Say so” - Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” - The Weeknd.
Mejor canción de rap
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “Wap” - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Whats poppin” - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- “Got what i got” - Jason Aldean
- “I hope” - Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” - Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” - Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- “Bang” - AJR
- “Monsters” - All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- “Heat waves” - Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
- “Level of concern” - Twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Hawái” - Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” - Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- “Stupid love” - Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Saint Jhn
- “Ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- “Breaking me” - Topic & A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- “Graves into gardens” - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake
- “Together” - King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” - Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de Góspel
- “Speak to me” - Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” - Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” - Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
