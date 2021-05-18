¿Cómo votar por tu artista favorito en los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 te permitirán elegir a tu favorito en dos categorías, que incluyen nombres como Ariana Grande y BTS. Conoce cómo votar aquí.
Se acercan los Billboard Music Awards 2021, una de las premiaciones más importantes del mundo de la música, otorgada por la revista del mismo nombre a los artistas con mayor éxito comercial en los Estados Unidos durante el último año.
The Weeknd, el intérprete con más nominaciones (16), y el grupo coreano BTS se presentarán en concierto durante la gala junto a H. E. R., Pink y otros artistas destacados. Por otra parte, en la lista de aspirantes a cada categoría resaltan nombres como Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Drake y DaBaby. Entre los latinos, sobresalen Bad Bunny, J Balvin y Karol G. La ceremonia será conducida por Nick Jonas.
El público tendrá la oportunidad de favorecer con sus votos a sus artistas preferidos en dos categorías. Descubre aquí de quiénes se trata y qué hacer para elegirlos.
¿Cuándo son los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se realizarán este domingo 23 de mayo de 2021 en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
¿Cómo votar para los Billboard Music Awards 2021?
Las y los fanáticos de la música podrán votar por los artistas nominados en la categoría top social, que son los siguientes:
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN.
También tendrás la posibilidad de elegir a tu artista preferido en la categoría de colaboración top:
- Mood - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Hay dos opciones para votar por tu favorito: en la web oficial y en Twitter. La primera consiste de estos pasos:
- Ingresa al link: billboard.com/p/bbmasvote/
- Regístrate o inicia sesión con tu correo en Gmail o LinkedIn.
- Tras haberte registrado, reingresa al link compartido líneas arriba.
- Elige la categoría en la que quieres votar.
- Selecciona a quien crees que debería ganar los BBMA 2021 y pulsa el botón VOTE.
- Confirma tu elección con un clic en CONFIRM VOTE.
- Puedes volver a votar hasta 10 veces repitiendo el mismo procedimiento. También podrás encontrar un botón para votar en tu perfil de Twitter, con un mensaje predeterminado que podrás retuitear. Podrás agregarle el contenido que desees.
La otra alternativa para votar es directamente en Twitter, donde podrás publicar un tuit con el #BBMAsTopCollab más el nombre de la canción o el #BBMAsTopSocial más el @usuario del finalista en la red social. Para que el voto cuente, deberá realizarse desde una cuenta pública.
Las votaciones se mantendrán abiertas hasta el viernes 21 de mayo a las 11.59 p. m. de Los Ángeles (1.59 a. m. del sábado 22 en Perú).
Billboard Music Awards 2021: horarios
El evento de Billboard que premia a lo más destacado de la música comienza el domingo 23 de mayo a las siguientes horas, según el país:
- Perú: 7.00 p. m.
- Estados Unidos: 8.00 p. m. (ET) / 5.00 p. m. (PT)
- México: 7.00 p. m.
- Costa Rica: 6.00 p. m.
- Panamá: 7.00 p. m.
- Colombia: 7.00 p. m.
- Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 p. m.
- Venezuela: 8.00 p. m.
- Bolivia: 8.00 p. m.
- Chile: 8.00 p. m.
- Paraguay: 8.00 p. m.
- Uruguay: 9.00 p. m.
- Argentina: 9.00 p. m.
- España: 2.00 a. m. (lunes 24)
Billboard Music Awards 2021: canales de transmisión
La transmisión de los BBMAs 2021 irá en vivo por NBC para los Estados Unidos y por TNT para toda América Latina, incluido Perú.
¿Dónde ver los Billboard Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO?
Podrás seguir la transmisión de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 EN VIVO por televisión a través de NBC en Estados Unidos y por TNT en Latinoamérica. Por streaming, sigue las plataformas de Peacock (en EE. UU.) y TNT Go (en América Latina).
También podrás seguir todas las incidencias, actuaciones especiales y el anuncio de ganadores en cada categoría gracias a la cobertura en directo online que realizará La República Espectáculos.
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de nominados
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Mejor nuevo artista
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Mejor dúo/grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Artista top del Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Artista top del Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Artista top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Artista masculino top R&B
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Artista femenina top R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA.
Artista top de rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista masculino top de rap
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke.
Artista femenina top de rap
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Artista top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista masculino top de country
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Artista femenina top de country
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Dúo/grupo top de country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Artista top de rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots.
Artista top latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Artista latino masculino top
- Bad Bunny
- Ozuna
- J Balvin.
Artista latina femenina top
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía.
Dúo/grupo latino top
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales.
Artista top de dance/electronic
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa.
Artista top cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Artista top de Gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Artista top Social
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Álbum top Billboard 200
- Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
- My Turn - Lil Baby
- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - Pop Smoke
- folklore - Taylor Swift
- After Hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot Pink - Doja Cat
- It Was Good Until It Wasn’t - Kehlani
- After Hours - The Weeknd.
Mejor álbum de rap
- BLAME IT ON BABY - DaBaby
- Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
- My Turn - Lil Baby
- Eternal Atake - Lil Uzi Vert.
- Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - Pop Smoke
Mejor álbum de country
- Goldmine - Gabby Barrett
- SOUTHSIDE - Sam Hunt
- Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
- My Gift - Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland - Glass Animals
- Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen.
Mejor álbum latino
- Emmanuel - Anuel AA
- El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
- Las que no iban a salir - Bad Bunny
- YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
- Colores - J Balvin.
Mejor álbum de dance/electronic
- Carte Blanche - DJ Snake
- Gravity - Gryffin
- Golden Hour - Kygo
- Chromatica - Lady Gaga
- Disco - Kylie Minogue.
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Peace - Bethel Music
- Grave Into Gardens - Elevation Worship
- My Gift - Carrie Underwood
- Holy Water - We The Kingdom
- Rescue Story - Zach Williams.
Mejor álbum de Gospel
- I AM - Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: Live at the Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 - Maverick City Music
- Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2 - Maverick City Music
- Kierra - Kierra Sheard.
Canción top del Hot 100
- Mood - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd.
Canción top de streaming
- WAP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- Life Is Good - Future ft. Drake
- WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- Dynamite - BTS
- WAP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd.
Canción top de radio
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Adore You - Harry Styles
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd.
Colaboración top
- Mood - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Mejor canción de R&B
- B.S. - Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R.
- Intentions - Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Say So - Doja Cat
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd.
Mejor canción de rap
- Mood - 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- WAP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- WHATS POPPIN - Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- Savage - Megan Thee Stallion.
Mejor canción de country
- Got What I Got - Jason Aldean
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett
- One of Them Girls - Lee Brice
- Chasin’ You - Morgan Wallen
- More Than My Hometown - Morgan Wallen.
Mejor canción de rock
- Bang! - AJR
- Monsters - All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- Heat Waves - Glass Animals
- my ex’s best friend - Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
- Level of Concern - twenty one pilots.
Mejor canción latina
- Yo Perreo Sola - Bad Bunny
- Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- Hawái - Maluma & The Weeknd
- Caramelo - Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Mejor canción de dance/electronic
- Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
- Rain on Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
- ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- Breaking Me - Topic & A7S.
Mejor canción cristiana
- Graves Into Gardens - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake
- TOGETHER - for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- Famous For (I Believe) - Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson
- There Was Jesus - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Mejor canción de Gospel
- Speak To Me - Koryn Hawthorne
- Movin’ On - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Thank You For It All - Marvin Sapp
- We Gon’ Be Alright - Tye Tribbett
- Wash Us In The Blood - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
Música, últimas noticias:
