People’s Choice Awards 2020: lista completa de ganadores en su edición 46

El último sábado 15 de noviembre se celebró la 46° edición de los premios People’s Choice Awards, evento que reconoce lo mejor de la cultura pop y toma en cuenta únicamente la decisión del público. Este año, los fanáticos emitieron más de mil millones de votos y eligieron a los mejores artistas de la música, cine y televisión.

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, y la cantante Demi Lovato fue la encargada de conducir el espacio. Pese a que algunas celebridades no pudieron asistir de manera presencial, otros brillaron sobre los escenarios con sorprendentes presentaciones: Justin Bieber y el dúo de R&B Chloe x Halle son algunos de ellos.

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de la gala 46° de los premios People’s Choice Awards 2020.

Película 2020

Bad Boys For Life - GANADORA

Extraction

Protect Power

Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

Hamilton

The Invisible Man

Trolls Gira Mundial

Película de comedia 2020

Like a Boss

El Stand de los Besos 2 - GANADORA

La Missy Equivocada

El Rey de Staten Island

Eurovision Song

The Lovebirds

A todos los chicos de los que me enamoré: P.D. Todavía te quiero

Película de acción de 2020

Bad Boys For Life

Extraction

Mulan - GANADORA

Tenet

Bloodshot

The Old Guard

Aves de presa (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey)

Protect Power

Película de drama 2020

Mentras peligrosas

Hamilton - GANADORA

The High Not

The Invisible Man

I Still Believe

Greyhound

The Way Back

El Fotógrafo

Película familiar de 2020

Dolittle

Scoob!

Grandes espías

Sonic

The Call of The Wild

Trolls Gira Mundial

Los Willoughbys

Onward - GANADORA

Actor masculino 2020

Chris Hemsworth

Lin Manuel Miranda

Robert Downey JR

Vin Diesel

Jamie Foxx

Tom Hanks

Mark Wahlberg

Will Smith - GANADOR

Actriz femenina de cine 2020

Camila Mendes

Elisabeth Moss

Margot Robbie

Tiffany Haddish - GANADORA

Charlize Theron

Issa Rae

Salma Hayek

Vanessa Hudgens

Actor de drama 2020

Ben Affleck

Issa Rae

Elisabeth Moss

KJ APA

Lin Manuel Miranda - GANADOR

Tom Hanks

Russell Crowe

Trecee Ellis Ross

Actor de comedia 2020

David Spade

Issa Rae

Joey King - GANADORA

Keanu Reeves

Pete Davidson

Will Ferrel

Salma Hayek

Noah Centineo

Actor de acción

Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron

Chris Hemsworth - GANADOR

John David Washington

Vanessa Hudgens

Will Smith

Vin Diesel

Jamie Foxx

Show de 2020

Grey´s Anatomy - GANADOR

Outer Banks

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

Masked Singer

The Bachelor

Never Have I Ever

La serie para un ‘maratón’ en 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks - GANADORA

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King

Shows de drama

Grey´s Anatomy

Outer Banks

Power

The Walking Dead

La Ley y el Orden

Ozark

Riverdale - GANADOR

This Is Us

Shows de comedia

Dead To Me

Insecure

Never Have I Ever - GANADOR

Schitt´s Creek

Grown Ish

Modern Family

Saturday Night Love

The Good Place

Reality shows 2020

90 Day Fiancé

Keeping Up With The Kardashians - GANADOR

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Love & Hip Hop

Bellow Deck Mediterranean

Shows de competencia 2020

America´s Got Talent

Rupaul´s Drag Race

The Challenge: Total Madness

American Idol

The Bachelor

Masked Singer

The Voice - GANADOR

Top Chef

Artistas de la televisión 2020

Chase Stokes

Dan Levy

Jesse Williams

Jason Baterman

Cole Sprouse - GANADOR

Norman Reedus

Sterling Brown

Steve Carrel

Estrellas femeninas de la televisión

Christina Applegate

Ellen Pompeo - GANADORA

Mandy Moore

Danai Gurira

Lili Reinhart

Mariska Hargitay

Sofía Vergara

Sandra Oh

Estrellas de la televisión del género drama

Chase Stokes

Cole Sprouse

Ellen Pompeo

Mandy Moore - GANADORA

Danai Gurira

Sterling Brown

Mariska Hargitay

Sandra Oh

Actores de comedia 2020

Christina Applegate

Issa Rae

Kate McKinnon

Sofia Vergara - GANADORA

Dan Levy

Jammela Jamil

Kristen Bell

Yara Shahidi

Talk show diurno 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - GANADOR

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Talk show nocturno 2020

Full Frontal With Samanta Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - GANADOR

Watch What Happens Live Withe Andy Cohen

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Competidor 2020

Gigi Goode - GANADORA

Jaida Essence Hall

Madison Prewett

Samantha Diaz

Hannah Ann Sluss

Kandi Burruss

Rob Ronkowski

Sammie Cimarelli

Estrella de reality Show 2020

Antoni Porowski

Jonathan Van Ness

Khloé Kardashian - GANADORA

Lisa Rinn

Porsha Williams.

Kim Kardashian West

Kandi Burruss

Darcey y Stacey Silva

Programa de ciencia ficción 2020

DC´S Legends of Tomorrow

Lockey y Key

Supernatural

Supergirl

Flash

Legacies

Umbrella Academy

Wynonna Earp - GANADOR

Artista masculino 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Bieber - GANADOR

J Balvin

Lili Baby

Dababy

The Weeknd

Artista femenina 2020

Ariana Grande - GANADORA

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

El grupo de 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS - GANADOR

Chole x Halle

Dan y Shay

Thenty One Pilots

Jonas Brothers

CNCO

Artista de música country 2020

Blake Shelton - GANADOR

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Acto de comedia 2020

Dave Chappelle (8:46)

George Lopez (We’ll Do It for Half)

Hannah Gadsby (Douglas)

Jerry Seinfeld (23 Hours to Kill)

Jo Koy (In His Elements)

Leslie Jones (Time Machine) - GANADORA

Pete Davidson (Alive From New York)

Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist)

Canción de 2020

Dynamite de BTS - GANADORA

Break My Heart de Dua Lipa

Intentions de Justin Biebe

Rockstar de DabBaby y Roddy Ricch

Savage de Megan Thee Stallion

Rain On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande

Stuck With U de Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande

Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion

Álbum 2020

After Hours de The Weeknd

Cromatica de Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa

Map of the Soul: 7 de BTS - GANADOR

High Off Life de Future

Folklore de Taylor Swift

Changes de Justin Bieber

YHLQMDLG de Bad Bunny

Artista latino 2020

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Maluma

J Balvin

Becky G - GANADORA

Artista nuevo 2020

Ava Max

Conan Gray

Jack Harlow

Sawettie

Trevor Daniel

Doja Cat - GANADORA

Benee

Roddy Ricch

Video musical 2020

Blinding Lights de The Weeknd

Dynamite de BTS - GANADOR

Holy de Justin Bieber con Chance the Rapper

Life is Good de Future y Drake

Un Día de J Balvin, Dua Lipa y Tainy

Wap de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion

Ran On Me de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande

Ice Cream de BLACKPINK con Selena Gomez

Estrella de redes sociales

Adison Rae

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain - GANADORA

Liza Koshy

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Dixie D´Amelio

Charli D´Amelio

Beauty influencer 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Jackie Aina

Desi Perkins

James Charles - GANADOR

NikkieTutorials

RCL Beauty

La estrella con más estilo 2020

Rihanna

Zendaya - GANADORA

Timothée Chalamet

Lili Nas X

Kim Kardashin West

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Lady Gaga

Influencer latino 2020

Belén Soto

Gaby Asturias - GANADORA

José Eduardo Derbez

Nath Campos

Sofi Morandi

JuanPablo Jaramillo

Jacky Guzmán

Daniella Álvarez

