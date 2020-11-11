David Bowie: anuncian lanzamiento de No Trendy Réchauffé, su disco póstumo

A pesar de que han pasado cuatro años desde su muerte, David Bowie continúa deleitando con su música alrededor del mundo. Ahora, sus miles de fans se encuentran a la expectativa del lanzamiento de No Trendy Réchauffé, su disco póstumo.

A través del Instagram oficial del recordado cantautor británico, se dio a conocer que esta producción estará disponible en vinilo y disco compacto a partir del próximo 20 de noviembre.

También se detalló que el trabajo expondrá el concierto en vivo que ofreció el 13 de diciembre de 1995, en el National Exhibition Center en Birmingham, como cierre de la gira Outside. “Jump they Say”, “Strangers when we meet” y dos versiones de “Hallo spaceboy” fueron algunos de los temas incluidos.

No Trendy Réchauffé se lanzará al mercado como parte de Brilliant live adventures, una colección de edición limitada que está compuesta por seis álbumes grabados por David Bowie en vivo durante la década de los años 90.

La primera parte titulada Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95) salió a la luz en julio de 2020 y se espera que la tercera entrega este disponible antes de finalizar el año. Las tres producciones restantes serán lanzadas a lo largo del 2021.

A lo largo de toda su carrera artística, el británico grabó 25 discos de estudio, entre los cuales se encuentran Heroes, Never let me down y Young americans.

