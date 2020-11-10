Millie Bobby Brown tras la muerte de su abuela: “Le contaré a todos sobre ti”

Millie Bobby Brown conmovió a sus seguidores en Instagram con un mensaje que le dedicó a su abuela, quien falleció recientemente de Alzheimer. La actriz, que hace poco estrenó su película Enola Holmes en Netflix, se mostró muy triste por la pérdida de su familiar.

En el extenso escrito, la artista estadounidense expuso lo difícil que fue para ella presenciar los efectos que tuvo la enfermedad y reveló que hasta ahora no puede entender la noticia.

“No hay palabras que tengan sentido ahora... El Alzheimer es cruel. Se lleva la habilidad de recordar y luego te hace olvidar cómo funcionar como un humano. Es muy difícil sentarse y mirar”, escribió en Instagram.

La joven de 17 años acompañó sus sentidas palabras con un tierno video que demuestra la cercana relación que compartía con su abuela. En el clip se les ve demostrando su cariño con besos y abrazos.

Además de recordar algunos pasajes de la vida de su abuela y las experiencias que vivió con ella cuando era pequeña, Millie Bobby Brown indicó que siempre tendrá presente a su familiar en su vida y carrera.

“Espero que me veas y protejas como cuando era niña. Te amo más de lo que alguien puede amar. Le contaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradezco por las risas y los recuerdos que me has regalado hasta ahora”.

Finalmente contó que no pudo despedirse de su familiar debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, pero que pudo comunicarse con ella virtualmente.

“No pude ir a casa para darte una última caricia por la COVID-19, así que Facetime fue lo único que tuvimos. Te canté todo lo que mi voz me permitió, incluso cuando te quedabas dormida. Esos son los momentos que nunca olvidaré. Ella es realmente mi ángel guardián. Te amo", expresó Millie Bobby Brown en Instagram.

La publicación de la protagonista de Enola Holmes generó un gran número de reacciones de parte de los usuarios en redes sociales. Hasta el momento el video cuenta con casi 2 millones de reproducciones.

