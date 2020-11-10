Millie Bobby Brown tras la muerte de su abuela: “Le contaré a todos sobre ti”
ediciondigital@glr.pe LRTendencias
La actriz Millie Bobby Brown recordó con cariño a su familiar y compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram un tierno video que pone en evidencia la cercana relación que tenían.
Millie Bobby Brown conmovió a sus seguidores en Instagram con un mensaje que le dedicó a su abuela, quien falleció recientemente de Alzheimer. La actriz, que hace poco estrenó su película Enola Holmes en Netflix, se mostró muy triste por la pérdida de su familiar.
En el extenso escrito, la artista estadounidense expuso lo difícil que fue para ella presenciar los efectos que tuvo la enfermedad y reveló que hasta ahora no puede entender la noticia.
“No hay palabras que tengan sentido ahora... El Alzheimer es cruel. Se lleva la habilidad de recordar y luego te hace olvidar cómo funcionar como un humano. Es muy difícil sentarse y mirar”, escribió en Instagram.
La joven de 17 años acompañó sus sentidas palabras con un tierno video que demuestra la cercana relación que compartía con su abuela. En el clip se les ve demostrando su cariño con besos y abrazos.
Además de recordar algunos pasajes de la vida de su abuela y las experiencias que vivió con ella cuando era pequeña, Millie Bobby Brown indicó que siempre tendrá presente a su familiar en su vida y carrera.
“Espero que me veas y protejas como cuando era niña. Te amo más de lo que alguien puede amar. Le contaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradezco por las risas y los recuerdos que me has regalado hasta ahora”.
Finalmente contó que no pudo despedirse de su familiar debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, pero que pudo comunicarse con ella virtualmente.
“No pude ir a casa para darte una última caricia por la COVID-19, así que Facetime fue lo único que tuvimos. Te canté todo lo que mi voz me permitió, incluso cuando te quedabas dormida. Esos son los momentos que nunca olvidaré. Ella es realmente mi ángel guardián. Te amo", expresó Millie Bobby Brown en Instagram.
La publicación de la protagonista de Enola Holmes generó un gran número de reacciones de parte de los usuarios en redes sociales. Hasta el momento el video cuenta con casi 2 millones de reproducciones.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x
Actores y actrices, últimas noticias:
Newsletter Espectáculos LR
Suscríbete aquí al boletín Espectáculos La República y recibe de lunes a sábado en tu correo electrónico las noticias más resaltantes del entretenimiento nacional e internacional, así como los temas que son tendencia en las redes sociales.