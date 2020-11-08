MTV EMA 2020: Lady Gaga, Karol G, Cardi B y la lista completa de ganadores
08 Nov 2020 | 18:33 h
Conoce aquí la relación completa de ganadores en todas las categorías de la última edición de los MTV Europe Music Awards 2020.
El 8 de noviembre se realizó la última edición de los MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA 2020), evento conducido por la agrupación británica de pop Little Mx.
La premiación realizada de forma virtual y presencial no estuvo exenta de sorpresas y sirvió para reafirmar el estatus de algunos artistas como Cardi B, reconocida como la mejor intérprete de hip hop. Aquí la lista completa de categorías, nominados y ganadores de los MTV EMA 2020.
Mejor video
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I wanted”
- Cardi B: “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled: “POPSTAR” ft. Drake protagonizado por Justin Bieber – GANADORES
- Karol G: “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: “Rain on me”
- Taylor Swift: “The man”
- The Weeknd: “Blinding lights”
Mejor Artista Revelación
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat – GANADORA
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor colaboración
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”
- Cardi B: “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby: “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber: “Intentions” ft. Quavo
- Karol G: “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj – GANADORA
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: “Rain on me”
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato: “I’m ready”
Mejor Artista Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix – GANADORAS
Mejor Grupo
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS – GANADOR
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Mejor Artista Rock
- Coldplay -GANADOR
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Mejor Artista Hip Hop
- Cardi B – GANADORA
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Mejor Artista Alternativo
- Blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams – GANADORA
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- Twenty one pilots
Mejor Artista Electrónica
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta – GANADOR
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Mejor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G – GANADORA
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Mejores Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS – GANADORES
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Mejor empuje
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD – GANADOR
Mejor video con mensaje positivo
- Anderson Paak: “Lockdown”
- David Guetta & Sia: “Let’s love”
- Demi Lovato: “I love me”
- H.E.R.: “I can’t breathe” – GANADOR
- Jorja Smith: “By any means”
- Lil Baby: “The bigger picture”
Mejor Directo Online
- BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream – GANADORES
- J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
- Little Mix – UNCancelled
- Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
