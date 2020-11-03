Elecciones EE. UU. 2020: Katy Perry, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez y otras estrellas instan a sus fans a votar
Las elecciones en Estados Unidos 2020 han movido a una constelación de estrellas de Hollywood a hacer campaña para que sus fans salgan a votar entre Joe Biden y Donald Trump.
Las elecciones presidenciales 2020 en Estados Unidos han sido fuertemente promovidas por estrellas de Hollywood y grandes nombres de la industria musical americana, además de otras celebridades que instan a través de sus redes sociales, en especial Instagram, a que acudan a las urnas a votar entre el exvicepresidente Joe Biden y el actual presidente Donald Trump.
Una de las primeras en anunciar que ya emitió su voto fue la rapera Cardi B. La intérprete de “WAP” y “Money” publicó un video que muestra la calcomanía de “Yo voté” pegada en su nariz.
Por su parte, Katy Perry no dudó en disfrazarse como el sticker de voto para, desde la acera, instar a los automovilistas a que recurran a votar, según se ve en el clip que compartió junto a la leyenda: “No es el fin del mundo. Ponte tu elegante atuendo, miedos en el fuego. No pierdas la esperanza”.
🎶 It's not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don't lose hope 🎶 TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! 🗳 Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE 🇺🇸 #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted
Otra celebridad que acomodó su outfit a las Elecciones en USA 2020 fue la actriz de Hollywood Kate Beckinsale, quien lució un top negro con la palabra “Vote” en letras doradas. Además, escribió un extenso post mencionando parte de su historia familiar como inmigrante proveniente de Reino Unido.
Turns out the ghost of Whistler’s mother was there the whole time - who,on top of having produced such a fine American artist son (despite his being primarily based in the UK), crossed the Atlantic herself 11 times and lived in both Russia and London -is also clearly observing social distancing from beyond the grave. A comfort,all round .Good luck everyone. Be kind to yourselves, and each other x
La celebrity Kourtney Kardashian, nuera del autodenominado candidato presidencial Kanye West, subió un selfie con una sudadera blanca para decirle a sus 102,9 millones de seguidores: “Tu voz es importante. Tu voto tiene poder. Cada voto cuenta”.
Vía Twitter, se hizo presente la consagrada cantante y actriz Cher: “Su voto podría ser el que cambie la historia de nuestro país”.
VOTE‼️WE CHANGE🇺🇸,ONE VOTE AT A TIME‼️YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS 2 BE— Cher (@cher) November 3, 2020
“THAT ONE LAST VOTE”
THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES
& FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS
”ONE VOTE” THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,&
ITS”YOURS”🇺🇸
Otras estrellas que también instaron a los usuarios a votar fueron el actor Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kesha, Jennifer Lopez y Lizzo.
It’s Election Day! That means it’s time for pizza parties at the polls, nationwide! People are sending pizzas to polling places with long lines via @PizzaToThePolls, and you can too by heading to https://t.co/MWEw16HTDC 🍕#DemocracyIsDelicious pic.twitter.com/9dwHdWXJwh— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 3, 2020
today’s the day. find your nearest polling place at https://t.co/dsIL2rIy46. pic.twitter.com/Z0eiiFVZAX— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2020
https://t.co/BrTBvXb08b pic.twitter.com/nXKdykG7eG— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2020
When I think of our country I think of people, the American people. Us. I want a leader who has empathy; someone who works to understand others and someone to trust in. If you are like me then the choice today is clear. Go Vote! #HereComesTheChange #vote pic.twitter.com/qmKH2azSHA— kesha (@KeshaRose) November 3, 2020
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.... Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
