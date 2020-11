Britney Spears reaparece en Instagram: “Estoy bien y feliz” [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

Performing for thousands of people is a cool feeling ..... but I also find joy in dancing for myself 💃🏼 !!!!! The language of dance is really beautiful 🌸🌹⭐️ !!!! You say so much without saying a word … using your body to express the way you feel !!!! Live and express your body any way you want 💋💋💋!!!!!!! @shaedband