Khloé Kardashian revela que tuvo coronavirus en Keeping up with the Kardashians [VIDEO]
ediciondigital@glr.pe LRTendencias
La joven celebridad detalló los malestares que estaba padecimiento a causa del virus.
Khloé Kardashian sorprendió a todos sus fans al contar en un nuevo episodio de la temporada 19 de Keeping up with the Kardashians, el cual actualmente solo se transmite en Estados Unidos, que se contagió de coronavirus.
A inicios de mayo, Kylie Jenner dijo en el show que alguien muy querido a su familia dio positivo para la COVID-19.
“Da miedo cuando alguien tan cercano a tu hogar ha dado positivo”, señaló la joven celebridad sin especificar el nombre de la persona enferma.
Tras varios meses de dudas entre los seguidores de Keeping up with the Kardashians, finalmente se dio a conocer que Khloé Kardashian fue la que se contagió.
La estrella de telerrealidad de 36 años reveló, en un nuevo clip de adelanto, que ya superó la enfermedad.
“Puedo decir que ahora se está asustando y está muy nerviosa por eso”, dijo Kim Kardashian en el video, y señaló que siente en su “instinto” que Khloé sí tiene el virus.
Kris Jenner agregó: “Yo, por supuesto, intervine por teléfono con todos los médicos que aceptaban mi llamada, tratando de encontrar a alguien que la ayudara”.
Luego apareció Khloé Kardashian acostada en la cama: “Me acabo de enterar de que tengo coronavirus. He estado en mi habitación. Va a estar bien, pero estuvo muy mal durante un par de días, con vómitos y temblando y luego caliente y luego frío”, comentó en aquella oportunidad.
Keeping up with the Kardashians se cancela
El pasado 8 de setiembre, Kim Kardashian contó en Instagram que el programa Keeping up with the Kardashians llegará a su fin en la temporada número 20 tras 14 años de emisión.
“Con gran pesar, hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de Keeping up with the Kardashians”, escribió la famosa en su red.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Khloé Kardashian, últimas noticias :
Newsletter Espectáculos LR
Suscríbete aquí al boletín Espectáculos La República y recibe de lunes a sábado en tu correo electrónico las noticias más resaltantes del entretenimiento nacional e internacional, así como los temas que son tendencia en las redes sociales.