Kim Kardashian agradece a sus hermanas por organizarle una espectacular fiesta sorpresa

Kim Kardashian celebró sus 40 años con una imponente fiesta de cumpleaños que organizaron sus hermanas. La famosa modelo compartió detalles del evento en su cuenta de Instagram y agradeció a sus familiares.

Con una serie de fotografías, la esposa de Kanye West recordó diversas anécdotas y reveló que Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall y Kylie recrearon algunos de los mejores momentos que vivió a lo largo de su vida.

“Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial. Recrearon las mejores celebraciones viendo nuestros viejos videos familiares. Mi papá grabó todas nuestras vidas y mostraron cada uno de los videos en una pantalla grande”, escribió Kim Kardashian en Instagram.

Luego detalló que sus hermanas volvieron a representar una coreografía que realizaron cuando cumplió tan solo 10 años y les agradeció por planear la inolvidable noche.

“Cada uno de los detalles que formaron parte de esto fueron muy especiales y siempre estaré agradecida con mi familia por tomarse el tiempo de organizarse para celebrar mis 40 años. No puedo esperar a compartir más fotografías y videos con ustedes”, expresó la estrella de redes sociales.

En las imágenes que difundió en Instagram se puede observar a Kim Kardashian posando con sus invitados y Kanye West, el padre de sus cuatro hijos.

Además, también se aprecian los numerosos detalles que las integrantes de Keeping up with the Kardashians recrearon para la fiesta de cumpleaños número 40 de su hermana, como una réplica del pastel que tuvo cuando cumplió 16 y el auto que le regalaron en aquella época.

