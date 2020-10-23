Kim Kardashian agradece a sus hermanas por organizarle una espectacular fiesta sorpresa
La empresaria Kim Kardashian reveló en Instagram que sus familiares recrearon detalles de algunas celebraciones de cumpleaños que ha festejado a lo largo de su vida.
Kim Kardashian celebró sus 40 años con una imponente fiesta de cumpleaños que organizaron sus hermanas. La famosa modelo compartió detalles del evento en su cuenta de Instagram y agradeció a sus familiares.
Con una serie de fotografías, la esposa de Kanye West recordó diversas anécdotas y reveló que Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall y Kylie recrearon algunos de los mejores momentos que vivió a lo largo de su vida.
“Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial. Recrearon las mejores celebraciones viendo nuestros viejos videos familiares. Mi papá grabó todas nuestras vidas y mostraron cada uno de los videos en una pantalla grande”, escribió Kim Kardashian en Instagram.
Luego detalló que sus hermanas volvieron a representar una coreografía que realizaron cuando cumplió tan solo 10 años y les agradeció por planear la inolvidable noche.
“Cada uno de los detalles que formaron parte de esto fueron muy especiales y siempre estaré agradecida con mi familia por tomarse el tiempo de organizarse para celebrar mis 40 años. No puedo esperar a compartir más fotografías y videos con ustedes”, expresó la estrella de redes sociales.
En las imágenes que difundió en Instagram se puede observar a Kim Kardashian posando con sus invitados y Kanye West, el padre de sus cuatro hijos.
Además, también se aprecian los numerosos detalles que las integrantes de Keeping up with the Kardashians recrearon para la fiesta de cumpleaños número 40 de su hermana, como una réplica del pastel que tuvo cuando cumplió 16 y el auto que le regalaron en aquella época.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
