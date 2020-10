Bad Bunny aparece en la portada de la revista de The New York Times [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

If language is a power game, then Bad Bunny is winning.⁣ ⁣ When Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio exploded onto the música urbana scene as Bad Bunny in 2016, he was just 22. Since then, the Puerto Rican reggeatonero has come to dominate global pop on his own profane, political, utterly original terms. His latest album, "YHLQMDLG," debuted at No. 2 to become the highest-charting Spanish-language album of all time. Bad Bunny has cracked "the gringo market" (his words) without assimilating, without making the one concession that seemed unavoidable: his mother tongue.⁣ ⁣ "Bad Bunny has a preternatural feel for the needs of the moment, but his interventions very rarely come off as dutiful or didactic," @semifluentmundo writes for @nytmag. "He seems, instead, to be doing whatever he wants — at least, that's the claim of his album's title, "YHLQMDLG": Yo hago lo que me da la gana. He performs the expressive freedom we wish we could, clearing the global stage not only for the charismatic spectacle of our joy but also for the impossible demands of our grief. He paints his nails purple. He talks about depression out loud, in public. He waves the Puerto Rican flag from the back of a flatbed truck in the middle of a massive street protest. He disappears for long stretches from social media — then emerges, looking sullen, to register to vote."⁣