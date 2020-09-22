Billboard Music Awards 2020: Billie Eilish, Kanye West y todos los nominados de los BBMAs
Entre los artistas que ostentan más nominaciones a los Billboard Music Awards 2020 se encuentran: Post Malone, Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish.
Espectáculos LR22 Sep 2020 | 18:28 h
Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 se desarrollarán el próximo 14 de octubre a pesar de haber sido pospuesto por la pandemia de coronavirus. El evento, que premia a las mejores producciones musicales del último año, ha develado recientemente la lista completa de nominados.
Diferentes artistas han sorprendido en la última edición por su gran cantidad de nominaciones. Post Malone es el cantante que encabeza la lista con 16 menciones en diferentes categorías. Le siguen Lil Nas X, con 13 y Billie Eilish junto a Khalid con 12 nominaciones cada uno.
¿Quieres conocer qué otros artistas fueron considerados para los BBMAs 2020? Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor artista
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum (Top 200 Billboard)
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
- thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
- Free Spirit (Khalid)
- Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)
- Lover (Taylor Swift)
Mejor nuevo artista
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista masculino
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor dúo/grupo
- BTS
- Dan and Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic at the Disco
Canción Top Hot 100
- Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish - “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo - “Truth Hurts”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - “Señorita”
Premio Billboard al mejor logro
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
Artista Top Billboard 200
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor artista en streaming
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista con ventas de singles
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista en la radio
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Mejor artista en redes sociales
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Mejor artista en tour
- Elton John
- Metallica
- Pink
- Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista R&B femenina
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Mejor artista R&B masculino
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Mejor tour R&B
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Mejor artista rap
- DaBaby
- Juice Wrld
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista rap femenina
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor artista rap masculino
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor tour de rap
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan and Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista country femenina
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Mejor artista country masculino
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor dúo/grupo country
- Dan and Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Mejor tour country
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Mejor artista rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic at the Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor tour de rock
- Elton John
- Metallica
- Rolling Stones
Mejor artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Mejor artista de dance/electrónica
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
Mejor artista cristiano
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King and Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Mejor artista gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
Mejor soundtrack
- Aladdin
- Descendants 3
- Frozen II
- K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
- The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Mejor álbum R&B
- Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé
- Changes - Justin Bieber
- Indigo - Chris Brown
- Free Spirit - Khalid
- Over It - Summer Walker
Mejor álbum de rap
- KIRK - DaBaby
- Death Race for Love - Juice Wrld
- Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone
- Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
- So Much Fun - Young Thug
Mejor álbum country
- Experiment - Kane Brown
- What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
- GIRL - Maren Morris
- Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
- If I Know Me - Morgan Wallen
Mejor álbum de rock
- III - The Lumineers
- We Are Not Your Kind - Slipknot
- The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
- Fear Inoculum - Tool
- Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Mejor álbum latino
- Oasis - J BALVIN y Bad Bunny
- Gangalee - Farruko
- 11:11 - MALUMA
- Utopia - Romeo Santos
- Sueños - Sech
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- TIM - Avicii
- World War Joy - The Chainsmokers
- Ascend - ILLENIUM
- Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set - Marshmello
- Different World - Alan Walker
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Victory: Recorded Live - Bethel Music
- Only Jesus - Casting Crowns
- People - Hillsong United
- Victorious - Skillet
- Jesus Is King - Kanye West
Mejor álbum de gospel
- Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin
- Goshen - Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
- The Cry: A Live Worship Experience - William McDowell
- Jesus Is Born - Sunday Service Choir
- Jesus Is King - Kanye West
Mejor canción en streaming
- Chris Brown ft. Drake - “No Guidance”
- Billie Eilish - “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca - “Ran$om”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Canción más vendida
- Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish - “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo - “Truth Hurts”
- Blake Shelton - “God’s Country”
Mejor canción en radio
- Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved”
- Jonas Brothers - “Sucker”
- Khalid - “Talk”
- Lizzo - “Truth Hurts”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - “I Don’t Care”
Mejor colaboración
- Chris Brown ft. Drake - “No Guidance”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - “Old Town Road”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - “Señorita”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - “I Don’t Care”
Mejor canción R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake - “No Guidance”
- Doja Cat & Tyga - “Juicy”
- Khalid - “Talk”
- Lizzo - “Good as Hell”
- The Weeknd - “Heartless”
Mejor canción rap
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca - “Ran$om”
- Lizzo - “Truth Hurts”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Post Malone - “Wow”
Mejor canción country
- Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris - “The Bones”
- Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
- Blake Shelton - “God’s Country”
- Morgan Wallen - “Whiskey Glasses”
Mejor canción rock
- Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
- Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay”
- Panic at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
- Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”
Mejor canción latina
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN - “China”
- Bad Bunny & Tainy - “Callaita”
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - “Con Calma”
- Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny - “No Me Conoce”
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA - “Otro Trago”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN - “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
- Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee - “Close To Me”
- ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion - “Good Things Fall Apart”
- Kygo & Whitney Houston - “Higher Love”
- Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES - “Here With Me”
Mejor canción cristiana
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser - “Raise A Hallelujah”
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West - “Nobody”
- Lauren Daigle - “Rescue”
- For King and Country - “God Only Knows”
- Kanye West - “Follow God”
Mejor canción gospel
- Kirk Franklin - “Love Theory”
- Kanye West - "Closed on Sunday”
- Kanye West - “Follow God”
- Kanye West - “On God”
- Kanye West -“Selah”
Newsletter Espectáculos LR
Suscríbete aquí al boletín Espectáculos La República y recibe de lunes a sábado en tu correo electrónico las noticias más resaltantes del entretenimiento nacional e internacional, así como los temas que son tendencia en las redes sociales.