Queen anuncia nuevo disco con Adam Lambert como vocalista

🚨NOW LIVE! Watch Queen + @adamlambert's Exclusive Live Performance of ‘The Show Must Go On’ captured at the second of the band’s 2 spectacular shows @TheO2 London 2018!

➡️https://t.co/nmzYPZKJNj

From the forthcoming Live Around The World album ➡️https://t.co/2mvq1WQ2YI#QALLive pic.twitter.com/mVtNLtWgyY