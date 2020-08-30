MTV Video Music Awards 2020: lista completa de nominados del evento musical
Con una ceremonia sin público y nuevas categorías, los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 se transmiten este domingo a nivel mundial. ¿Quiénes son los nominados?
Llegó el día que los amantes de la música estaban esperando. Este domingo 30 de agosto se llevan a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards, famoso evento de la corporación musical que premia a los mejores videos musicales del año.
La edición de este año llega con novedades adaptadas a la actual pandemia del coronavirus. Además de que la ceremonia se realizará sin público, se han agregado nuevas categorías para premiar a las mejores producciones realizadas ’desde casa’. ¿Quieres saber qué artistas están nominados? Te dejamos toda la información en esta nota.
Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga son las cantantes que encabezan las nominaciones en los MTV Video Music Awards, con 9 menciones cada una. Ambas han destacado tras el lanzamiento de su última colaboración: “Rain on me” y realizarán una presentación en el show.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “Everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
MEJOR VIDEO POP
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice
- WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO POR UNA BUENA CAUSA
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”H.E.R. – “
- I Can’t Breathe”Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MEJOR VIDEO GRABADO EN CASA
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE LA CUARENTENA
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” en MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presenta #DanceTogether
- John Legend – Concierto #togetherathome
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” del concierto One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Tributo a Nirvana
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR GRUPO
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- The 1975
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- MONSTA X
- Now United
- twenty one pilots
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
- BLACKPINK “How You Like That”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “Rockstar”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “Popstar”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
- Harry Styles –”Watermelon Sugar”
- Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
- Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
- Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
- Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”
- SAINt JHN – “Roses”
- Saweetie – “Tap In”
- Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
